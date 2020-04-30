If Arsenal lose Aubameyang and Lacazette it would not be the end of the world

Any team that loses both its top strikers would be in serious trouble, just look at Spurs when they lost Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

But unlike Tottenham, Arsenal has players ready to step into their shoes instantly.

Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah may not be as seasoned as Auba and Laca but they have proven that they can be just as effective and for me, it would be far better to get those two to form a partnership as opposed to bringing in a huge buy that may not deliver.

Then you have Nicolas Pepe. No, he has not had the best of seasons and he will be judged by his transfer fee but we have seen more than enough to know that at some point he will come good and when he does a front three of Nketiah, Martinelli and Pepe would be frightening.

Of course, I want Aubameyang and Lacazette to stay at the club but I simply do not feel that we would be losing two players that are irreplaceable.

Aubameyang would be a huge loss but it is going to happen at some point, he is not young, he is already 30 and he may have just a couple of years left at the top, whereas Nketiah and Martinelli have a good decade ahead of them.

So, in conclusion, I want Auba and Laca to both sign new contracts but I am not overly concerned if they do depart, I honestly believe that Arsenal can absorb the impact quite comfortably.