“If Arsenal lose it from here” Savage says it’s Arsenal’s Premier League to lose now

Former Manchester United man Robbie Savage insists Arsenal must win the Premier League now after their superb 2-0 win against Tottenham this evening.

The Gunners have had a fantastic season, beating most of the clubs outside the European places, but they have also done well in games against their top-four rivals.

After winning against Liverpool and at Chelsea, the Gunners went to Spurs, earned all three points this evening and are now eight points clear of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men are in dreamland and after the win against the Lilywhites, Savage insists this is the time Arsenal must win the league.

He said on BBC5 Live:

“If Arsenal lose it from here. They’ve bottled it!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We must not put our players under pressure to win the league because that expectation could become too much for them to handle.

For now, we need to keep winning one game at a time as the season proceeds and we will see how far we can eventually go.

The truth is that this team makes us feel so confident they can win the title, but the players must leave the dream to the fans and focus on winning one game at a time.