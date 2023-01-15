“If Arsenal lose it from here” Savage says it’s Arsenal’s Premier League to lose now

Former Manchester United man Robbie Savage insists Arsenal must win the Premier League now after their superb 2-0 win against Tottenham this evening.
The Gunners have had a fantastic season, beating most of the clubs outside the European places, but they have also done well in games against their top-four rivals.
After winning against Liverpool and at Chelsea, the Gunners went to Spurs, earned all three points this evening and are now eight points clear of Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta’s men are in dreamland and after the win against the Lilywhites, Savage insists this is the time Arsenal must win the league.
He said on BBC5 Live:
“If Arsenal lose it from here. They’ve bottled it!”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We must not put our players under pressure to win the league because that expectation could become too much for them to handle.
For now, we need to keep winning one game at a time as the season proceeds and we will see how far we can eventually go.
The truth is that this team makes us feel so confident they can win the title, but the players must leave the dream to the fans and focus on winning one game at a time.
Stupid thing for Savage to say. An 8 point lead with half the season left is not “bottling’ territory.
At least the pundits are finally admitting we are genuine title contenders. I guess they’ve been so quick to declare ManU as contenders that they would look like muppets if they continued to say we weren’t.
Yep, Savage is a bit rubbish even for a football pundit.
I remember a few years ago him and Thierry Henry were pundits on a show and the presenter asked Henry about the teams he played in, how skilful they were, Savage interrupted Henry’s answer with “Yeah but when you played us we gaev you a really hard time, didn’t let you play, did we?”.
He was obviously fishing for some compliment about how tough they were. Henry, replied, totally dead-pan “We managed”.
Put Savage in his place so completely with two words. The whole studio fell about laughing, even Savage.
Feet on the ground, head out of the clouds!!!!!!! We secumbed to pressure last term, we have yet to get to the pressure stage yet. We are enjoying it and riding the wave, we are playing once a week. So far so good, the sqeaky bum time is still to come. The EL and FA cup will also stretch everything. A striker and a midfielder will help tremendously. We are actively interested in Trossard, Tielemans, Zaha, ndicka and Teremi. We may end up with none of them but we need a couple of quality additions. I personally would like us to test Fulham with 25 mil for Mitrovic but i doubt we will. Some of the above could be summer signings but are we desperate enough to try and buy.
Essentially we need to replicate the Spurs window from last January. An attacker the quality of Kulusevski and a midfielder the quality of Betancour would do nicely.