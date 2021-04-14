If Arsenal lose tomorrow and Arteta gets the sack…..?

Will not winning the EL mean Arteta loses his job?

Picture this, Arsenal get knocked out of the Europa League tomorrow night, and end the season in tenth place..

So, what happens if that genuinely does take place?

Well, I don’t think Arsenal would go as far as sacking Arteta, as the board seem to see something in him that would benefit the club in the long term. Yet they don’t seem to be thinking too much of the present which is where we are right now, and is more important than the future. But if they did sack him who would come in?

I would take Bayern’s coach Hansi Flick. After Bayern Munich rather unluckily got knocked out of the Champions League last night despite beating PSG 1-0 yet going out on away goals and 3-3 on aggregate it could be said that Bayern boss Hansi Flick may walk away from his role.

Rumours are rife that there is a supposed rift between coach Hansi Flick and Hasan Salihamidzic, the sporting director and operating hand of Bayern’s hierarchy. As reported by BBC Sport.

There is no denying that since Flick became the manager of Bayern, leading them to six trophies in 18 months is not a bad stat to have against his name and surely this is something Arsenal needs, right?

But as things don’t seem to be going the way he wants on the pitch, ex footballer Lothar Matthaus has stated that Flick could leave Bayern and become the new head coach of the German national team once Joachim Low steps down after the Euros this year, and speaking to Sky Sports he stated: “I already said two weeks ago that in my opinion, this is Hansi Flick’s last season. I’ve said that Hansi Flick is right at the top of the DFB [German Football Federation] list, and then nothing else for a long time. There’s an offer from the DFB, yes. So, they want Hansi Flick and I think – or rather, I’m convinced – that Hansi Flick will no longer be Bayern coach after this season.”

So, if Flick does leave Bayern and not take the Germany job, surely this would be an eye opener for the Arsenal board to sit up and try to get him to manage Arsenal as there is no doubt, he is a quality manager and can really help lead our team to great successes! Gooners?

Shenel Osman