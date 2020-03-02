If Arsenal miss out on Europe for a year, could it be good for us?

If we don’t play in Europe next season, the heavens won’t fall!
Hello everybody! It is a new week, a new Monday in the month of March. This month will be significant to me in a lot of ways. With the way we were dumped out of the Europa and the reactions of the fans, players and manager, March represents an opportunity to either improve on our league form or lose everything finally.
Over the weekend, I posted an article imploring every Arsenal fan to halt the grieving and support the club in its quest to end the season on a high. We may end up qualifying for the champions league by ending the season in the top four or top five, as the case may be, or we may not even qualify for either the champions league or even the Europa league. If we qualify for Europe this season, it will be a wonderful thing; but if we don’t qualify, I can assure you guys that it will not be such a bad thing. We will do well next season, with or without playing in Europe, that I strongly believe.
In the said article, one of the comments from you wonderful guys got me thinking. In the comment, the guy said it would be a good thing for us if we don’t qualify for Europe this season, as that will afford us all the time to work on our league form and probably propel us to Premiership success next season. Well, to an extent, I agree with him; but I also wish to let him know that we can also improve on our league form if we qualify to play in Europe next season.
Before I continue, let me stress here that no matter where we end the season, I won’t lose faith with the team because I know this team has a lot of winners in them! That said, I would like to address the issues of us not qualifying for Europe….
If we don’t qualify for Europe, our financial status will be affected, we may find it difficult attracting the types of players we want and we may lose sponsorship deals! But all these will be irrelevant if we qualify for Europe and perform badly. The level we are at Arsenal at this moment is very precarious and delicate. At this moment, if I were to choose between playing in Europe and messing up, or not qualifying for Europe and concentrate on improving on our performances, I would gladly choose the later. We would do well if we qualify for European competitions, but we will do better if we don’t, as this will give Arteta all the time to focus on building a team that will be in form, end the next season on a high and then be ready to launch an attack on the champions league in two seasons time.
We are Arsenal and we are proud.
Sylvester Kwentua
Obviously we need European football financially, but there will be positives on missing out. Less games, and travelling will give us a better chance in the league.
Arteta is ticking a lot of boxes for me, but like our previous managers, he seems obsessed with Xhaka., and Ozil (although no Emery obsession with Ozil). This is proving to be his undoing.
MA has tried many different combinations in central midfield, but it’s always Xhaka with someone else. Why not give it a go without Xhaka? Even though he’s not making key mistakes at the moment, his general play is so slow, that it’s having a direct impact on our tempo. Olympiakos had it easy when defending, because Xhaka took forever every time he was on the ball.
Despite a slight upturn in performances also from Ozil, he’s still a ghost the majority of time, that offers almost a zero goal threat, and very little creativity. Try others in his position.
Torriera had been performing really well, Martinelli as well, and suddenly they’re out of the team.
I really like Arteta, but he’s got to start dropping some of our big names, because they’re also our biggest under performers. Bellerin, and Luiz need dropping also.
Qualifying for europe is a dream come true for many teams around europe and here some of us think it would be good for us if we dont qualify.
First it will help us financially and in the market.
And the pre season will help MA to instill his philosophy and ideas on every meber of the team so we dont have to be out of europe to do it.
And auba’s contract according to reports depend on CL qualification.
Thwre are many more which i dont have time to say but we should never give up on europe
COYG
No sorry I don’t go along with being out of europe will help us or be good for us, this is a club that needs to be in europe,especially as we already know that even if we Qualified Kroenke will still be holding tightly to the coffers,being out just makes that even harder to believe.
Yes having domestic competition as our only thing to concentrate on should make these players more determined but the fact remains we now only have one extremely unlikely route back in next season.
I didn’t finish reading your post, because it’s obvious, this is a small club mentality. Big clubs wins everything. Kroenke out.
No!!!
In 2016/17(I think), Chelsea failed to qualify for Europe. They won the League. The year before, Leicester were not in Europe; they won the PL,
While not being in Europe does not automatically translate to winning the League, I believe that if we do miss Europe, it won’t be the end of the world.
I think it would afford us a chance to do a proper rebuilding; weed off the high earners and rake in funds to bring in young, hungry players to take the team to the next level.
Wolves and Sheffield United areproving that you don’t necessarily have to have world beaters in your squad to achieve the results.
COYG! Gunners for Life!!!
The football world is now all about the money, the competition is dying quick and fast.
What are your expectations as a fan? Is it to see the club lifting trophies, or just playing in the Champions league, or just the pleasure of watching your favorite team play the beautiful game??
As it is, clubs/players would rather ‘participate’ in the UCL, than actually challenge to win it.
If that is the case, what meaning does that have?
It only guarantees more revenue for the club, what do fans benefit from that?
City with all their resources have not even made the finals, PSG have not clinched it despite spending millions just to win it.
How would the clubs balance their finances if there was nothing like CL.
At Arsenal, we have a CL wage bill on Europa league budget yet we cant even get past Olympiacos, are we progressing?
I don’t understand how playing in Europe hinders challenging for the league, it is so annoying.
Whatever it is, I just want to see this team challenge and win trophies, while playing good football, that’s the only reward for being a fan.