If Arsenal miss out on Europe for a year, could it be good for us?

If we don’t play in Europe next season, the heavens won’t fall!

Hello everybody! It is a new week, a new Monday in the month of March. This month will be significant to me in a lot of ways. With the way we were dumped out of the Europa and the reactions of the fans, players and manager, March represents an opportunity to either improve on our league form or lose everything finally.

Over the weekend, I posted an article imploring every Arsenal fan to halt the grieving and support the club in its quest to end the season on a high. We may end up qualifying for the champions league by ending the season in the top four or top five, as the case may be, or we may not even qualify for either the champions league or even the Europa league. If we qualify for Europe this season, it will be a wonderful thing; but if we don’t qualify, I can assure you guys that it will not be such a bad thing. We will do well next season, with or without playing in Europe, that I strongly believe.

In the said article, one of the comments from you wonderful guys got me thinking. In the comment, the guy said it would be a good thing for us if we don’t qualify for Europe this season, as that will afford us all the time to work on our league form and probably propel us to Premiership success next season. Well, to an extent, I agree with him; but I also wish to let him know that we can also improve on our league form if we qualify to play in Europe next season.

Before I continue, let me stress here that no matter where we end the season, I won’t lose faith with the team because I know this team has a lot of winners in them! That said, I would like to address the issues of us not qualifying for Europe….

If we don’t qualify for Europe, our financial status will be affected, we may find it difficult attracting the types of players we want and we may lose sponsorship deals! But all these will be irrelevant if we qualify for Europe and perform badly. The level we are at Arsenal at this moment is very precarious and delicate. At this moment, if I were to choose between playing in Europe and messing up, or not qualifying for Europe and concentrate on improving on our performances, I would gladly choose the later. We would do well if we qualify for European competitions, but we will do better if we don’t, as this will give Arteta all the time to focus on building a team that will be in form, end the next season on a high and then be ready to launch an attack on the champions league in two seasons time.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua