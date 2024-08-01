If Arsenal secure Gyokeres and Leroy Sane, this could be Arsenal’s perfect transfer window

Each day brings us closer to the transfer deadline, therefore, every second, minute, and hour counts. Having said that, Arsenal has already made two outstanding additions: defender Riccardo Calafiori and goalkeeper David Raya, who joined on loan and is now a permanent signing.

Well, things are looking good, and we may expect further deals, but how would a 10/10 Arsenal summer 2024 transfer window look to you on deadline day? I’ll go first. After Raya and Calafiori, I’d like the Gunners to add Mikel Merino, and then make a double swoop in attack with deals for Leroy Sane and Viktor Gyokeres.

Calafiori is the perfect LB; he is equally effective defensively and offensively, and his ball carries would provide another element to our defence.

Mikel Merino, a duelling monster, addresses our LCM problems; he’s Xhaka 2.0.

Gyokeres is a killer striker.

We feel Havertz will have a terrific season, but if anyone can push him, it’s the Swedish striker who scored 43 goals and assisted 15 times for Sporting CP last season. Sane might compete with Saka by replicating Martinelli’s pace on the right wing rather than putting his brilliance there.

Merino’s agreement is a matter of when, not if. Arsenal has been carefully scouting Gyokeres, and there are even suggestions that we are looking to get him for a free between £50-£60 million.

According to reports, Bayern are attempting to reach an agreement with Sane on a new contract, but there are some obstacles. Arsenal appears to be closely monitoring Sane’s contract extension situation and is eager to sign him.

If all this comes to pass, then that’s my 10/10 Arsenal transfer window. What’s yours?

Sam P

