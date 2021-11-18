If Arsenal sell Pepe, who will replace him?

Sign a replacement for Pepe first if he must be sold in January By Sylvester Kwentua

Recently, I did a piece on Pepe’s chances to impress again at Arsenal. In that piece, I explained my reasons, and why I feel Pepe may find it hard. Never in that piece did I mention that Pepe should be sold, and to be sold in January. I am not the manager of the team, and it is never in my power to determine who stays and who is sold, and in what transfer market. Being that said, I would like to ask, will it be right to let Pepe go in January without getting a better replacement first?

According to a reports from Football.London, Arsenal are willing to suffer a significant loss on Pepe and accept £25million for the Ivory Coast international. After reportedly losing patience with Pepe, nobody will blame the club for being willing to let him go. But letting him go without getting a better winger, may just be a wrong move.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Dejan Kulusevski of Juventus, with the 21-year-old capable of playing as a winger or an attacking midfielder. Dejan seems a good replacement for Pepe, but would Juventus want getting to release him in January without themselves getting a replacement? Even if Juventus was to release him, would he be so good enough to make an instant impact in Arsenal this season, or would we have to wait another season to see him play his best? Are we also looking at other options?

Nicholas Pepe is not getting playing time and the club may want to let him go, but even if i was to support any player being sold, it is surely not in January. I have never been a fan of the January transfer window, and I have never hidden this. Secondly, I am tired of us selling players and not getting better replacements. Arsenal can sell him if they wish, but please get us a winger willing to make us forget Pepe sooner than expected. Is that too much to ask?

So who should take his place?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester