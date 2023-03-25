If Arsenal sell these unwanted players, how much would we make for our transfer fund?

With no live Premier League action for the next few days due to the international break, we can’t help but talk about one or two transfer stories.

Arsenal have been stupendous thus far this season; they are winning and playing good football, dominating most of the teams that come their way.

Going forward, Mikel Arteta would no doubt want to build on the success he has had this term, and to do so, he will need to make the right moves in the summer. Although much attention is focused on who Arsenal would sign, we must agree that for them to complete any deals, some players in Arteta will have to make way. Arteta and Edu could easily raise £105 million with the sale of these nine stars, who may find it hard to re-establish themselves in Arteta’s team.

Here are these nine with the fee they could go for as per the CIES Football Observatory:

Nicolas Pepe: £8.7 million

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: £2.6 million

Albert Sambi Lokonga: £13.2 million

Nuno Tavares: £22 million

Pablo Mari: £2.6 million

Cedric Soares: £2.6 million

Alex Runarsson: £1 million

Kieran Tierney: £17.5 million

Folarin Balogun: £35 million

Considering the headline moves that Arsenal may need to make, raising £105 million could go a long way in helping Arsenal, not only manage a move for Declan Rice, but still have enough funds for another marquee signing…

Would you keep any of these players on the books or cash in on all of them?