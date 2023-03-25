If Arsenal sell these unwanted players, how much would we make for our transfer fund?

With no live Premier League action for the next few days due to the international break, we can’t help but talk about one or two transfer stories.
Arsenal have been stupendous thus far this season; they are winning and playing good football, dominating most of the teams that come their way.
Going forward, Mikel Arteta would no doubt want to build on the success he has had this term, and to do so, he will need to make the right moves in the summer. Although much attention is focused on who Arsenal would sign, we must agree that for them to complete any deals, some players in Arteta will have to make way. Arteta and Edu could easily raise £105 million with the sale of these nine stars, who may find it hard to re-establish themselves in Arteta’s team.
Here are these nine with the fee they could go for as per the CIES Football Observatory:
Nicolas Pepe: £8.7 millionAinsley Maitland-Niles: £2.6 million Albert Sambi Lokonga: £13.2 million Nuno Tavares: £22 million Pablo Mari: £2.6 million Cedric Soares: £2.6 million Alex Runarsson: £1 million Kieran Tierney: £17.5 million Folarin Balogun: £35 million
Considering the headline moves that Arsenal may need to make, raising £105 million could go a long way in helping Arsenal, not only manage a move for Declan Rice, but still have enough funds for another marquee signing…
Would you keep any of these players on the books or cash in on all of them?
strong>This sounds like an interesting way to spend some fun minutes in the interlull with no Arsenal game to watch!
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
That’s just CIES Football Observatory: price estimates, we all know in the real market that’s not how it works. For example, I think Tierney fetches double that amount, and Tavares might fetch lesser but that’s just me.
Pepé-going to cost us to pay him off.
AMN-A bit more than that.
Sambi-Surely not that much but I think he stays.
Nuno- Are you having a laugh? Less than half that.
Mari- Yes about right.
Ditto-Cedric.
Ditto -Alex.
Tierney is not going anywhere but if he did would be minimum twice that figure but closure to 3x.
Balogun is not going anywhere but that price is a minimum if he carries on as he has been.
Anyway all speculation as are my comm3nts😊
It’s not just the transfer value of said player but also the players weekly wage which needs to be taken into account,and how much we can save on that also ,which in turn opens things up for new signings .
When you have 2 players in Mari and Cedric pulling in 100k a week each and they are nowhere near the team even without a transfer fee that frees space for a quality replacement who could cost 200k a week in wages .