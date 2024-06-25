If Arsenal sign a left-sided player like Eberechi Eze, what will happen to Vieira and Smith-Rowe?

Eberechi Eze’s transfer to Arsenal is something that many Gooners are excited about. However, one might question what remains unspoken about this swoop. The truth is that if Arsenal signs Eze, one of Emile Smith Rowe or Fabio Vieira will almost certainly go. Smith Rowe and Eze can all play as LCM, LW, or AM, whereas Vieira can only play LCM or RCM, so Eze’s arrival may impact their game time.

Yes, we need a decent LCM to create chances for Martineli and Trossard, and similarly, we need a Xhaka to replace Havertz. We need a player who is always available.

Last season, Rice and Havertz were always fit but who knows if our luck will continue into the new campaign? Gooners should recognise that Arsenal’s interest in Eze is not a solid interest as yet as he is currently with England at the Euros. The club is will still be looking into other targets and positions that require recruitment.

Certainly, after the Euros and Copa America, the transfer window will fully be active. Some players aren’t ready to decide on their futures until these tournaments end.

Ultimately, Eze might be an excellent addition to Arsenal. He is adept at identifying gaps in the opposing defence and exploiting them to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. He is not afraid to face opponents one-on-one and relishes the spectacle, frequently attempting risky passes and long-range efforts that are beneficial to the team.

Notably, his versatility allows him to play in a variety of attacking roles, including centre-attacking midfielder, winger, and even false nine when needed, but what would his arrival mean for Vieira and Smith-Rowe, who are hardly getting any game time as it is?

