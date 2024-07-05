If Arsenal sign Calafiori, what would that mean for Timber and Zinchenko?

As speculation about Calafiori joining grows, an intriguing team selection issue emerges. What does the Italian’s joining and taking over at left back imply for Jurrien Timber and/or Zinchenko?

When he returned from injury, you probably heard that Timber could reclaim his place in the Arsenal team as a left back. If Calafiori performs as well as he has in previous weeks at the Euros, he may easily take over as Arsenal’s starting left back. Given the expectation of Gabriel, Saliba, and White to maintain their positions, it’s unclear how Timber could fit into Arsenal’s lineup, although it is worth remembering that Arteta bought Timber last summer despite retaining Zinchenko in the squad.

But so if Calafiori arrived, would you be shocked if Jurrien Timber played a significant number of games as a defensive midfielder next season? After analysing his style of play, some believed he could excel in the left-back position due to his technical ability to invert into midfield and his versatility.

Many would criticise me for recommending Timber for a midfield position. But don’t you believe that this Arsenal team could use Timber as an element of surprise to catch their opponents off guard?

The Dutchman, who is technically gifted and is a brilliant footballer, adept on the ball with both feet, skilled, quick, and has very decent stamina to run up and down the pitch, might be another excellent alternative for midfield if needed, just as Zinchenko may have been last season?

It makes you wonder what Arteta has in mind….

Peter Rix

