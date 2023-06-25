If Arsenal sign Romeo Lavia, should we still keep Thomas Partey for one more season?

Is it wise for Arsenal to sell Thomas Partey and replace him with Romeo Lavia? Or is it wise for Arsenal to hold on to Partey for one more year, so that Lavia would learn from him before he left? Those are some of the questions Gooners have had on their minds recently upon reading speculations about the club’s midfield transfer activities.
In my opinion, it would be wise for Thomas Partey to stay even if Lavia joined. Looking at Lavia, he is still raw and inexperienced, and it would have been better if he had joined and deputised Partey.
So Partey plays in the big games, and Lavia plays in the others. Even if Partey is injury-prone and, as we saw last season, is one player who can’t sustain the momentum of offering world-class performances week in and week out, he is one of the finest holding midfielders in Europe’s top 5 leagues.
Lavia should have been given a chance to learn from him for the 2023–24 season: be his shadow, then gladly take over the main-man role the season after.
However, every hint suggests that wouldn’t be the case. Partey is set to be sold, as after signing Havertz and probably Rice on big transfer deals, the Gunners may need significant sales to fund other moves like Lavia’s.
Can Lavia immediately hit the ground running at the Emirates? I doubt he will, but who knows? He could, and that may be why Arteta may be resigned to parting ways with an excellent holding midfielder like Partey.
Ultimately, Jorginho and Rice (if he joins) will have to play a significant role in helping the Belgian establish himself at the Emirates. Partey would have done it so perfectly, but the mandate could be now theirs with Partey reportedly leaving….
Daniel O
That’s a no brainer, regardless of who we sign our only world class player should remain at the club
Sell him. This is the summer to get good money for Partey if he stays he is warming the bench.Its Rice and Havertz in midfield. And he wants to go
Of course, but I heard Partey got £100m salary offer from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is going nuts right now with these ridiculous contracts..
Saudi Arabian club owners don’t seem to learn from Chinese clubs’ mega-transfers a few years ago. They’d better spend that oil money in Italy or England
Aside from Neves they are all players at the end of their careers.
Nice little bonus if you can get it.
I say we keep Partey. I was very skeptical if him when he first showed up and Arsenal but i was really impressed with him this season.
We have EPL, CL, FA cup, Carling Cup to compete in next season. And Arteta has not shown that he can play 2 competitions at the same time yet. He has failed because of our poor sqaud depth and may be because of Arteta himaself.
So we need to keep the likes of Partey for one more season to help the new signings bed in nicely.
Assuming Xhaka leaves that will potentially leave us with five defensively minded midfielders if Lavia and Rice both sign – Lavia, Rice, Elneny, Partey and Jorginho.
One of Elneny, Partey or Joginho will have to leave I would imagine.
Would Partey be happy just being a part player?
To be honest he faded away towards the end of last season and this I think is why Arteta would let him go.
👍 Goonster, a common sense response. Letting Thomas Partey go with the competitions Arsenal is competing in, verges on utter stupidity, unless Arsenal is prepared to spend on a player of better ability.
OT: Sky Germany is reporting the Citizens to have table a massive bid in the region of £95 mil for Joska Gvado.
The Croatian international has a release clause of ninety five mils as well.
If this is true, it rules them out of signing Rice. They can’t pay £95m for Gvardiol and also pay £100m for Rice. Can they do that?.
CG, Manchester City has a lower net spend than Arsenal, so they have spare money in the bank for both.
Arsenal have the funds to add Rice and Lavia and retain Partey. My concern is that Partey is trying to leave his legal problems behind by going to Saudi Arabia. Selling Xhaka and Partey for the transfer fees reported would verge on incompetence.
Crazygoner
Honestly I can’t tell if they are allowed to, I would like to think not.
But this should be good news to Arsenal as Joska Gvardiol is a top defender that plays regular in the defensive half.
I Wouldn’t be suprise if their so call intrest in Rice cool.