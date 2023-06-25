If Arsenal sign Romeo Lavia, should we still keep Thomas Partey for one more season?

Is it wise for Arsenal to sell Thomas Partey and replace him with Romeo Lavia? Or is it wise for Arsenal to hold on to Partey for one more year, so that Lavia would learn from him before he left? Those are some of the questions Gooners have had on their minds recently upon reading speculations about the club’s midfield transfer activities.

In my opinion, it would be wise for Thomas Partey to stay even if Lavia joined. Looking at Lavia, he is still raw and inexperienced, and it would have been better if he had joined and deputised Partey.

So Partey plays in the big games, and Lavia plays in the others. Even if Partey is injury-prone and, as we saw last season, is one player who can’t sustain the momentum of offering world-class performances week in and week out, he is one of the finest holding midfielders in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

Lavia should have been given a chance to learn from him for the 2023–24 season: be his shadow, then gladly take over the main-man role the season after.

However, every hint suggests that wouldn’t be the case. Partey is set to be sold, as after signing Havertz and probably Rice on big transfer deals, the Gunners may need significant sales to fund other moves like Lavia’s.

Can Lavia immediately hit the ground running at the Emirates? I doubt he will, but who knows? He could, and that may be why Arteta may be resigned to parting ways with an excellent holding midfielder like Partey.

Ultimately, Jorginho and Rice (if he joins) will have to play a significant role in helping the Belgian establish himself at the Emirates. Partey would have done it so perfectly, but the mandate could be now theirs with Partey reportedly leaving….

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…