If Arsenal sign this Juventus star it could be the bargain of the summer

Definitely, there are moments when you look at Leo Trossard’s 13 goals and 11 assists in 54 league appearances for Arsenal and think that the club got one big bargain, paying just £27 million for him.

After failing to secure Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal seized the opportunity to sign Trossard in the winter of 2023. The move for the 28-year-old then took everyone by surprise, but in the end, it turned out to be a very clever signing.

Rightfully, you might be wondering, What’s the deal with all this talk about Trossard? Arsenal may have another opportunity to make a Trossard-like transfer move, this time targeting a player from Juventus.

Juve winger Federico Chiesa, the Juventus forward, is in the final year of his contract with the Italian giants and may decide it-s time to move on. There are reports suggesting that the 26-year-old, who is versatile in attack, could be available for around £34 million this summer. Arsenal, according to TuttoJuve, is one of the clubs interested in him.

A £34 million swoop for a player labeled world-class by former Italy defender Alessandro Pierini is a tempting transfer opportunity. The Juve winger might just be the X-factor Arsenal needs to break through tough defences in close matches. Why is that?

Chiesa brings a great athletic pace to the Arsenal attack, which is sometimes missing when Martinelli isn’t on the pitch. He’s a player with a shot (he’s got a knack for finding the target), and his technical ability is top-notch. He’s also really good at getting past defenders with his exceptional dribbling. Yeah, injuries have definitely set him back, but with a coach like Arteta, he could totally reach his peak form.

He could potentially be another Leandro Trossard signing, but for just £7 million more. If he joins, it’s up to Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta to decide where to play him. But who knows? He could be the perfect backup for Saka.

Darren N

