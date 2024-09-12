If Arsenal want to prove they are a big club they must learn how to deal with unexpected injuries

Injuries and suspensions are part of the game, big clubs will overcome this

There’s no doubt that the conclusion of the recent international break has left me and many other gooners feeling sadder than we already were at the beginning, the cruel break has seen us lose our new signing Riccardo Calafiori and skipper Martin Odegaard to injuries.

This only adds to our list of absentees for the game against Spurs at the weekend, the full list being Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino along with the aforementioned duo, Riccardo Calafiori might still pass fit to feature but remains a doubt nonetheless. Ødegaard’s confirmed to be out for no less than three weeks at the very least which will see him miss out on our remaining games in the month of September.

This along with the other absentees means that we are in an injury crisis at the moment, especially in the middle of the park.

With the relentless set of fixtures coming up next this will be a big blow to our chances of winning games, however we cannot argue against this being part of the game it is therefore how we react and manage this circumstance that will put us up above the rest. All big clubs and clubs of high calibre go through this same period, but in spite of it all they do find a way to win, it doesn’t have to be pretty but we absolutely must try by any means to win, I’m not saying it’s going to be easy but I believe the winning mentality is already within this group of players that regardless of personnel, winning is our top priority.

We already have a solid foundation to build on with us having arguably the best defense in the league and if you can keep a clean sheet then they’ll be enough chances at the other end to win a game of football no matter how little.

No matter what, we cannot allow these injuries and suspension to define our season this early on, if we want to be champions and get recognition from the rest then overcoming this obstacle is a huge step in the right direction towards achieving those goals.

Tottenham away, Atalanta away and Manchester city away in a week is an absolute horror but overcoming challenges like this are what winners do, no matter the circumstances.

Let me know Gooners has what you think are the odds of us getting 3 wins from the next three?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

