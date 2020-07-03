If Arsenal wants to be competitive they need to start paying top six wages

Arsenal has just renewed the contract of Bukayo Saka in a long-term deal. The club had been negotiating with the Englishman for some time now as he entered the final year of his previous deal at the Emirates.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United had been monitoring his situation, but he decided against leaving Mikel Arteta’s side.

Sun Sports claims that the teenager has increased his salary by tenfold to £30,000, it is a commendable increase and probably more money than the teenager would have expected to earn at this stage of his career.

However, it is still too low for a player that is one of the first names on our team sheet at the moment.

To put it into some context, Callum Hudson-Odoi who has played 14 league games, scored once and provided four assists, earns up to £180,000-a-week at Chelsea, according to Goal.com.

Saka is a more important player at Arsenal than Hudson-Odoi is at Chelsea in my opinion, yet you can see the difference between what they earn.

Next season, Chelsea will probably be competing for the Premier League title and Arsenal will expect Arteta to do likewise as soon as possible.

If we want to start competing and getting top players to join us, we need to show them that we can take care of our top-performing stars and that means paying them a wage competitive with our top-six rivals.