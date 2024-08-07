If Arsenal were offered even 20 million for Nketiah I would drive him to airport

There’s an irony given how many players we have given away that Arsenal are digging their feet in over Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners are calling Marseille’s bluff over their interest in the striker, holding out for their 30 million asking price. How they got to that valuation I don’t know. That’s 6 million for every League goal he scored last season.
Of all the talent to play hard ball over we pick someone who has managed 19 Prem goals in 7 years!
Aubameyang, Pepe, Bellerin, Ozil, etc were paid rip up their contracts.
The likes of Lacazette allowed to see out his deal.
So, there’s a certain irony that Edu now chooses to be stubborn for one of the worst players in our squad. Of course, he shouldn’t feel pressured to accept a bid if his estimation is not being met. Again, though I question how he’s got to that figure and if he would invest the same amount for someone with identical stats?
I think the rumoured 23 offer from France is generous, especially at a time where clearly all clubs are spending with caution not wanting to breach FFP rules.
23 million pays for the Merino deal.
This reminds me of a few years ago when it was believed Wolves were willing to give a similar amount for Maitland Niles. We declined and years later he left as a free agent.
Eddie still has a while remaining on his dea,l but what’s the likelihood, he increases his worth?
If the 25-year-old gets double figures this campaign, then we look wise to hold out for more.
Is that going to happen though?
Or will he scoreless then 10 League goals and shine in the occasional Cup tie if the opposition is lower league?
That’s a lot to give up 20 million for.
His last league start was in December while he didn’t make it off our bench in our final 6 fixtures of the title run in.
So clearly Mikel Arteta lost faith? How can a manager not play him for a second in our last 6 matches yet then Edu pretend he’s worth 30 million?
I feel as a fanbase we have had this conversation for too long.
Some Gooners think the definition of a supporter is to never say anything critical about the badge while others give the player more of a chance because he’s graduated from our academy.
Some still claim he’s had a lack of opportunities since making his debut in 2017.
He’s put on the red and white shirt 168 times!
That’s more than enough time for a coach to make the judgement if belong at this level.
The same coaches who see you daily in training.
He’s not a youngster anymore. He’s about to hit his prime years so needs to be playing.
It’s zero disgrace to not be good enough to dance on the stage we want to perform on.
We are talking about finishing above Man City.
The Champions wouldn’t have Eddie Nketiah on their bench.
I’m not sure he starts many sides in England’s top division.
I see some say that Bournemouth are quoting 60 million for Solanke that means we are correct to want 30 for Eddie because Solanke is not worth double then Eddie……
Yes, he is!
For 20 million, I would drive him to the airport.
Dan
I would want change if i was buying him for 20 quid.
That’s an absolutely ridiculous and insulting comment. He’s an Arsenal player so please show some respect.
To even say £20 as a joke is really disrespectful. Are you even an Arsenal fan?
Grow up
I totally agree!
He won’t be sold.
And I’m sure they won’t buy a top striker either!
Correct 100%. Great article. What does Arteta see in him & yet refuses to put him on the pitch? Great comparison with Ozil,Auba & Lacazette. Of course they were older but they was on mega bucks. Cost us to let 2 go & the other choice just let him see it out. Should of been sold. £27m possibly rising to £34m. £23m for Nkeiteah. £50m quaranted. Wages off the bill…Where’s the logic?
I agree completely. I think it was a crazy decision to turn down the only offer made for Eddie.
1) Arsenal was reportedly offered £23m for him.
2)There was only one club interested in him.
3) Arsenal apparently valued him at a crazy £50m originally. Common sense prevailed (to an extent anyway) and this was reduced to £30m. So much for “standing firm” on a valuation. Having done it once, Arsenal should have done it again to get the sale done.
4) Arsenal needs the transfer income as there aren’t any other prospective sales coming up – although they still have a lot of players that they’d like to offload in this window.
5) If there are no other bidders now, what happens next? Eddie is unlikely to get many chances (barring injuries) in 2024-25 because that was why he was up for sale. Unless he goes “goal mad” when he gets a few games or is loan out and does the same his value will DECREASE come Summer 2025.
And Alvarez what £70m!
I am yet to understand why Arsenal won’t accept 23m offered by OlympicM for Nkethiah except it’s a rumor. It’s certain he won’t play ahead of Jesus or Havertz if Arsenal don’t get a new Striker. Why put him on the bench and his value continue to diminish?
I would rather we sign a Jonathan David who scored 24goals in French league ahead of Auba and only bettered by Mbape last season.
Nketiah’s contract will only expire in 2027 and he’s a pretty-skilled homegrown striker
Unlike Smith-Rowe who is injury-prone and can only play well in CAM position, Nketiah rarely gets injured and can play CF/ LW roles pretty well despite his inconsistencies
Julian Alvarez is going to Atletico Madrid with a deal worth 95m, despite playing second-fiddle to several Man City’s key attackers and not being homegrown in England
Arsenal made the correct decision by rejecting Marseille’s offer for Nketiah, because some EPL clubs would most likely make an offer for a skilled English striker like him
@Gai just imagin he isn’t sold this summer don’t you think his value would diminish the more. Not many English sides are willing to pay for his services only top first 10 clubs in Epl can afford him. IMO it would be better to sell him this season than next. For outsiders the homegrown status count for little. He is a good player but Striker wise he is overrated.
There is of course the possibility that Edu knows more about the current market value of players & as yet unreported interest in Nketiah.
I do know we are leaving it very late. Something is not quite right at HQ. Nketiah should have been sold. Now we will have the same attack as last season as other teams upgrade. August 17th first game…..same team….that is not good enough. What a mistake! The EPL was there for the taking, but showing we are aiming for second means we are the ‘nearly’ men once again, and again, and again and again. ‘If things don’t change they stay as they are’. My old gran said…CHEAP is DEAR. Buy the players we need to win the EPL 😕😟😮😫😪😉😉😉
I would argue that the team that played the last 16 games is more than capable of winning the league tbh mate. 14 wins 1 draw 1 loss is title winning form. The 11 that formed after Christmas played the best football i have seen since the likes of Fabregas and Nasri. What other teams have upgraded? City havent, Liverpool havent. The only clubs that has done good business so far are Man united and Villa but they still miles behind us.
Just clear the dead woods and get in quality players! Eddie should have gone for 20M. KT, Ramsdale and co Should have been gone by now.