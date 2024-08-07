If Arsenal were offered even 20 million for Nketiah I would drive him to airport

There’s an irony given how many players we have given away that Arsenal are digging their feet in over Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners are calling Marseille’s bluff over their interest in the striker, holding out for their 30 million asking price. How they got to that valuation I don’t know. That’s 6 million for every League goal he scored last season.

Of all the talent to play hard ball over we pick someone who has managed 19 Prem goals in 7 years!

Aubameyang, Pepe, Bellerin, Ozil, etc were paid rip up their contracts.

The likes of Lacazette allowed to see out his deal.

So, there’s a certain irony that Edu now chooses to be stubborn for one of the worst players in our squad. Of course, he shouldn’t feel pressured to accept a bid if his estimation is not being met. Again, though I question how he’s got to that figure and if he would invest the same amount for someone with identical stats?

I think the rumoured 23 offer from France is generous, especially at a time where clearly all clubs are spending with caution not wanting to breach FFP rules.

23 million pays for the Merino deal.

This reminds me of a few years ago when it was believed Wolves were willing to give a similar amount for Maitland Niles. We declined and years later he left as a free agent.

Eddie still has a while remaining on his dea,l but what’s the likelihood, he increases his worth?

If the 25-year-old gets double figures this campaign, then we look wise to hold out for more.

Is that going to happen though?

Or will he scoreless then 10 League goals and shine in the occasional Cup tie if the opposition is lower league?

That’s a lot to give up 20 million for.

His last league start was in December while he didn’t make it off our bench in our final 6 fixtures of the title run in.

So clearly Mikel Arteta lost faith? How can a manager not play him for a second in our last 6 matches yet then Edu pretend he’s worth 30 million?

I feel as a fanbase we have had this conversation for too long.

Some Gooners think the definition of a supporter is to never say anything critical about the badge while others give the player more of a chance because he’s graduated from our academy.

Some still claim he’s had a lack of opportunities since making his debut in 2017.

He’s put on the red and white shirt 168 times!

That’s more than enough time for a coach to make the judgement if belong at this level.

The same coaches who see you daily in training.

He’s not a youngster anymore. He’s about to hit his prime years so needs to be playing.

It’s zero disgrace to not be good enough to dance on the stage we want to perform on.

We are talking about finishing above Man City.

The Champions wouldn’t have Eddie Nketiah on their bench.

I’m not sure he starts many sides in England’s top division.

I see some say that Bournemouth are quoting 60 million for Solanke that means we are correct to want 30 for Eddie because Solanke is not worth double then Eddie……

Yes, he is!

For 20 million, I would drive him to the airport.

Dan

