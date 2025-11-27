“If Arsenal win” Merson thinks title race will be over if Arsenal beat Chelsea

Arsenal are preparing for a demanding Premier League meeting with Chelsea at the weekend, a fixture that arrives at a crucial moment in their season. The Gunners have produced convincing victories against Tottenham and Bayern Munich in their last two matches, results that have reinforced their status as one of the strongest sides in both domestic and European competition. They returned to winning form following their 2-2 draw against Sunderland before the most recent international break and have continued to carry the confidence associated with leading contenders for major trophies.

Arsenal’s Momentum Ahead Of The Weekend

The men at the Emirates are viewed as favourites for both the league and the Champions League and have so far handled that expectation with composure. Mikel Arteta has worked consistently to ensure that the team remain grounded and focused, encouraging his players to deliver high-level performances on every occasion. Arsenal understand that winning any tournament requires sustained quality and discipline, yet their recent form suggests that they are capable of maintaining momentum. If they continue to collect victories, stopping them from enjoying a successful season will become increasingly challenging.

Chelsea also has ambitions of winning the Premier League title this year, which adds further significance to the upcoming match. It will present both sides with an opportunity to demonstrate their readiness to compete at the highest level. With each team approaching the game with belief in their ability to secure three points, the encounter carries notable weight in the wider context of the season.

Merson’s View On The Title Race

Paul Merson believes that the match could play an important role in shaping the title race. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said, “Sit down and buckle in on Sunday. This is a Super Sunday. Chelsea vs Arsenal is a massive football match. If Arsenal win it, I think it is good night nurse. I think it will be all over. They will not be caught and they will just blow everyone away.”