If Arsenal win race for Gabri Veiga who’s place in the team is in danger?

If Gabri Veiga is Arsenal’s subsequent midfield signing, it could be Good news for Arteta’s plans to win the league next season but bad news for Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith-Rowe.

Next season, the duo (Vieira and Smith-Rowe) are banking on getting chances as back-ups for Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, who are tipped to play as double 8s, as was predicted for Arsenal’s attacking midfield next season.

Arsenal have, as per a report in the Expresss, wholly entered the race for Celta Vigo’s versatile midfielder Gabri Veiga, who could be a brilliant option as a backup for the No. 8 role.

Veiga’s stats in front of goal last season, scoring 11 goals and producing four assists, immediately identify him as a player you can introduce in a game and look for him to score or create something magical in an attacking sense.

The Spaniard can be a threat from midfield, as his other stats last season suggest. He took 1.7 shots, produced 0.8 key passes, and managed 1.1 dribbles per 90 minutes. He is also a good supplier of the ball, with a passing accuracy of 76.9%.

If Arteta and Edu insist on recruiting the 21-year-old, I bet they have a valid reason. Yes, the talk of late has been to add another central midfielder, but the good news is that Veiga can play in every position in midfield.

What an asset he could be to Arsenal!

Sam P

