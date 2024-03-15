Arsenal “could really flip things up” by beating Chelsea in women’s London derby WSL clash

We are hours away from the title-deciding Barclays Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal Women at Stamford Bridge.

The message to our Gunner women is to win that match and raise their chances of winning the league, rather than tie or lose, which lowers their chances.

Former England & Arsenal striker Ellen White emphasized on the BBC how crucial a win on Friday may be for the Gunner women. White hopes Arsenal gain three points against Chelsea, bringing them level after 16 WSL match days. According to her, a win for Arsenal will “flip the title race” around and make it as interesting as it should be.

“It’s huge. If Arsenal win, they’ve closed that gap on Chelsea,” White said on the BBC‘s Women’s Football Weekly podcast.

“To gain those three points and be in an incredible position for Arsenal would be a big one. It could really flip things up.

“We want every game to be exciting, not sure what will happen and go down to the wire. We don’t want one team to run off and it be so obvious who’s going to win.”

If Arsenal defeats Chelsea and strives to defeat Manchester City in their second-to-last game of the season, they must be prepared for the other fixtures. White claims that the league has become competitive and there are no ‘easy games’.

“You want that competitiveness. I feel every game is a real challenge for each team now, which is really exciting,” White said.

Arsenal have already lost three league games; there was a belief that no team could win the WSL with three or more losses. However, our Gunner women are capable of doing so. With a perfect run from now until the end of the season, Arsenal may finally break their five-year league title drought.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Can our Gunners beat Chelsea on their home turf tonight?

COYGW!

Danni P

