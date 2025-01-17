If Arsenal Women ever wanted Naomi Girma, their mission must be to sign her now, before Chelsea do

Jonas Eidevall must have looked forward to the San Diego Wave job with ambitions to manage Naomi Girma . Girma is one of the finest defenders the women’s game has to offer, and even Arsenal Women’s Lionesses captain Leah Williamson rates her highly.

Williamson last summer had Girma in her ultimate 5-a-side team of players she hasn’t played with, “I’ll do Naomi Girma. I like her. I think she’s a really, really good player. I haven’t played with her… yet.”

While still the Arsenal Women’s boss, Jonas Eidevall once hinted he’d love to have her on his team.

“I can’t tell you here on a podcast because I think it would ruin all the scouting secrets for Arsenal,” Eidevall said. “I agree; I think she’s astonishing, a world-class talent. What I see is unique with her. I need to save it if I come into recruitment talks with her one day! Not so some other manager can pick that up.”

After being appointed to the San Diego Wave, just three months after resigning as the Arsenal women’s boss, Eidevall was finally looking forward to managing Girma. Unfortunately, that’s not likely to happen as Girma is reportedly on her way out of San Diego Wave.

According to Emily Keogh and Tom Hamilton of ESPN, Arsenal are interested in signing Naomi Girma, but so are PSG with Chelsea currently leading the race for the centre-back.

If Arsenal Women ever wanted Girma, they need to stop what they’re doing right now and make it their mission to win the race for her signature. We simply cannot watch Chelsea land one of the finest defenders we’ve followed for years if we want to dethrone them as WSL heavyweights.

League glory may have evaded us for some time, but Arsenal still have a pull. For the levels we’ve set in women’s football, we are a team players look forward to joining. Gooners who are worried about Girma snubbing us should remember we got Rosa Kafaji when Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Lyon all wanted her.

That said Emily Fox could help to convince her national USWNT teammate Girma to consider making the Arsenal switch, just like she did. Imagine a defensive department with Naomi Girma, Emily Fox, Amanda Ilestedt, Leah Williamson, Laia Codina, Laura Wienroither, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Steph Catley, and Katie McCabe—rivals’ attacks could have nightmares at the thought of facing us.

What do you think Gooners?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

