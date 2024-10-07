If Arsenal Women have any hope of winning the WSL this season, then things need to change..

When Arsenal Women played out to a 2-2 draw with Manchester City on WSL Match Day 1, it was understandable; that’s one of their toughest WSL fixtures. When they struggled to pick a win over Leicester on Match Day 2, we understood that Eidevall didn’t field his strongest 11 (he benched some of his key stars).

We were anticipating a straightforward victory against Everton on Sunday; the Toffees are a team that our Gunner women should be easily defeating (recall previous articles where we discussed the importance of Arsenal’s consistency, even when facing “smaller teams”). Two free points were dropped in the Arsenal vs. Everton match, which ended 0-0.

Gooners are dissatisfied with the draw; in fact, some of them claim that the outcome has dashed our Gunners’ chances of winning the WSL title.

However, that may not be so; Arsenal should still be in the title race. 5 points in the first 3 games isn’t a terrible start – though, if weighed against title rivals Chelsea & Manchester City, it’s not exactly great either.. It just means they need to make sure they don’t drop points against their main title rivals and are ruthless against opponents; on paper, they should beat.

That said, for how technically gifted this team is with some of the finest attackers there is, it is sad they’re not efficient. Our Gunner women can do better. For too long, we’ve complained of how slow they are in buildup; this makes it easier for teams to implement their defensive game plan.

Has Jonas Eidevall lost the dressing room? Is he the problem?

Up next for Arsenal is a clash with Bayern Munich women in the first of their UWCL group stage matches; hopefully, that will be the start of Arsenal Women finally showing their ruthless side?

What do you think? I’m just feeling very disappointed..

Susan N

