If Arsenal Women really want Van Domselaar, they must act quickly or risk losing her to who?

As an Arsenal Women football fan, you’d definitely say Daphne van Domselaar is the goalkeeper the club will be signing this summer, to replace Sabrina D’Angelo. But, even if we anticipate signing her, why hasn’t the transaction gone through?

Well, given how eager we are for a new keeper to come in and compete with Manuela Zinsberger, that is a deal we should have concluded because if we don’t, another top side, such as Manchester City, could get ideas and make a deal with the Dutch sensation from Villa.

Why Manchester City, though? Daphne van Domselaar stated in 2022, while still at Twente and before signing with Aston Villa, that her favourite English club is Manchester City and that she would like to play for them.

She told NOSvoetbal, “I really like the English league and the German one too… Manchester City has always been my dream club. I am still at FC Twente; I still have a 1-year contract there, and that club must also agree to a possible transfer.”

Daphne van Domselaar, speaking to @NOSvoetbal: 🗣: “I really like the English league and the German one too…Manchester City has always been my dream club” 🗣: “I am still at FC Twente, I still have a 1-year contract there and that club must also agree to a possible transfer” pic.twitter.com/rMgvZgP91g — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) July 27, 2022

At that time, the Cityzens possessed three outstanding English goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley, Ellie Roebuck, and Khiara Keating. Given Ellie Roebuck’s recent move to Barcelona, don’t you think Manchester City could be tempted to pursue Van Domselaar? And if that’s so, I don’t see her rejecting them, do you?

Ultimately, I cannot emphasise enough that if Arsenal truly wants Van Domselaar, they must act quickly or risk losing her to a WSL competitor such as Manchester City, who have already signed Van Domselaar’s Netherlands international teammate – our very own Vivianne Miedema..

What do you think’s going on Gooners?

Michelle M

