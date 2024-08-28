If Arsenal Women win the WSL this season, it will be down to players like Beth Mead.

Even if there are changes to Arsenal Women’s offence, dropping Beth Mead should not be considered. Arsenal’s ineffective attack became an issue last season as the Gunners struggled against clubs that played with a low block.

Gooners have been proposing strategies for Eidevall to maximise his attack in the upcoming season. In addition to strategies, some have suggested that Eidevall should reevaluate his player choice for the attack.

Alessia Russo’s improved form and Stina Blackstenius’ injury justify her heading the assault. Caitlin Foord has been accused of having a lot of enthusiasm and speed but little impact, so Mariona Caldentey is expected to take her place on the left wing. There’s also a conversation about Rosa Kafaji, who has come and immediately proven her quality to impact a game to be considered for the right wing.

I concur with all these recommendations, except for one: I don’t believe Mead should lose her position on the right wing. Despite missing months due to an ACL injury in the first half of the 2022–23 season, Mead returned early last season and was once again influencing Arsenal Women’s games. Most players require time to regain their groove after such an injury, but not the Lionesses star.

Although Arsenal Women were inefficient in front of goal, Mead’s output was consistently good, just like before her injury. Since her comeback from injury, the attacker has established herself as a reliable right winger for Arsenal, appearing in 20 league games and scoring 8 goals while assisting on four others.

Given her success last season, even without a thorough preseason, imagine how impactful she will be this time around after the US tour? Mead is and should be one of the first names on Jonas Eidevall’s lineup. She is the only original right winger with a great right foot, and given her excellent synergy with right-back Emily Fox, it is impossible to bench her when fully fit. If Arsenal win the league, it will be down to players like Beth Mead.

What do you think Gooners?

