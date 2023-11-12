If Arsenal’s Ben White would improve Liverpool, why not England?

Robbie Savage believes that Ben White is currently a superior right back over Trent Alexander Arnold.

The former Wales and Leicester star suggests that the Arsenal defender would bench Trent and be Liverpool’s first choice right back if he were on their Liverpool team.

The idea that White is superior to a natural fullback like Trent by nature is astounding. Although Ben Rice is the perfect value for money signing, in my opinion, White is also a fantastic value for money signing given his versatility and fine performance game after game.

“Would Ben White make Liverpool stronger in that position? I think he has played the majority at right back for Arsenal. Ben White would be first-choice,” Savage stated on the BBC.

Savage slso added that he might fetch far more money than the £50 million he paid to join Arsenal.

“How much would he cost? They paid £50 million for him, and he is playing in a team that challenged Manchester City last season and only lost one game in the league this season. How much would he cost?”

It’s interesting that Gareth Southgate, who hasn’t included him in the England Three Lions group since the World Cup, doesn’t think highly of him, and has selected Arnold instead of White in his latest England squad.

I hope that changes between now and the summer, when Germany will host the Euros. Ben White might help the England Three Lions in their quest to win the European Championship.

Darren N

