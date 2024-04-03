If Arsenal’s defence can contain Man City then they can stop any team in the world

11 months ago, City embarrassed Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, defeating them 4-1 on their way to winning the triple. However, in last Sunday’s game, Arsenal delivered an entirely different performance, demonstrating that they are not ‘title pretenders’ as some labelled them last season.

At the Etihad Stadium, our Gunners demonstrated their growth over the last year and their determination to make this their redemption season.

When Arsenal spent £105 million for Declan Rice last summer, many were unsure how significant the deal would be. However, it has proven to be a transfer masterstroke. Declan Rice being an all-round midfielder has impacted this Arsenal team. He’s block-solid in midfield when playing as a number 6, and he’s also brilliant when permitted to wander forward and help in attack. As a result, it’s not surprising that the Gunners have yet to lose against City in a game Rice has played.

They clearly played as a team on Sunday, and they were solid defensively, with City only having one shot on target over 90 minutes.

Most of the teams that play City at the Etihad approach the game with similar tactics, playing defensively, but Arsenal demonstrated that they can attack as well as defend, as they had the intensity to march toe to toe with Guardiola’s boys, and they also threatened the Cityzens (later on, Trossard had a great chance to score the game-winning goal on the counter, but he squandered it).

Until Sunday’s 0-0 tie, Manchester City had scored in 57 straight home games. Well, Arsenal broke their record to demonstrate how powerful they are becoming and why many believe their defence is now the strongest.

In case you’re wondering, the last time City failed to score at the Etihad was against Crystal Palace in October 2021, when Arsenal were still hopeless.

Bottom line versus City: Arsenal had some chances that, if converted, would have earned them the three points.

Gabriel Jesus fired barely wide in the first half, and Trossard (as noted above) nearly put Arsenal ahead in the second half with a shot that the City goalie saved.

Arsenal will be okay with a point, with the game showing the Cityzens that we can compete head-to-head with any team in the world.

Arteta’s team lacked character at this stage last season, and they ‘bottled’ the league and handed it to City. This time around, with nine games remaining, can we trust them to stay to the end? We can, can’t we?

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.