If Arteta asked Isak, ‘The Train Is Leaving – Are You Getting On Board?’ What would his answer be?

During the Rice chase, Arsenal faced three significant challenges: his high price tag, competition from other top clubs, and the player’s preferences.

Arsenal tackled this intelligently, ensuring Rice was eager to join before committing to a hefty fee. Unlike other suitors like Manchester City, the Gunners didn’t simply throw money around—they secured Rice’s “blessings” first.

So why (or how) did Rice choose Arsenal? According to The Sun , Arteta and Sporting Director Edu met with him, during which Arteta reportedly convinced Rice with one question: “The train is leaving—are you getting on board?” That sentiment made Rice realise it was now or never to join Arsenal’s ambitious project.

Although (since then) the Gunners are yet to clinch Premier League glory, they’ve been making strides. They remain strong contenders in the league and have reached the Champions League quarter-finals two years running, hoping to go even further this time.

With that said, to go to the next level, Arsenal need to address their attack and secure a clinical striker, with Isak fitting that mould perfectly.

However, three obstacles stand in the way of signing Isak: Newcastle’s likely steep asking price, rival suitors, and the player’s preferences. Arteta should repeat the Rice transfer trick. He needs to taste how ambitious Isak is as he did with Rice. Ask him, “The train is leaving – are you getting on board?”

It will be interesting to see if Isak snubs Arsenal. Would he snub a chance to join Arteta’s project and lead its final phase?

If Isak snubs Arsenal, it would be a missed opportunity for both parties. But if he opts for an Emirates switch, Arsenal must be prepared to break the bank, as this could prove to be a defining transfer. Like Pep Guardiola said after missing out on Rice: “Many players we wanted didn’t decide to join us. He’s not the first one. I have a long list… Good luck!”

Landing Isak would be real coup.. What’re your thoughts Gooners?