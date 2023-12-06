If Arteta doesn’t fix his goalkeeper mistake soon his arrogance could cost Arsenal the title

On Tuesday Arsenal showed the character you need to be Champions.
Declan Rice produced another moment to support that he’s been one of (if not) the player of the season.
When you think of our trip to Brentford and our games against both clubs from Manchester, last night wasn’t the only time we scored a late goal.
All of that is true.
Yet with seconds to go at Kenilworth Road the narrative was David Raya’s latest howlers as a Gunner.
As Saka pointed out, at 3-3 it’s not that Arsenal hadn’t played well.
Take nothing away from Luton’s effort, but the Hatters didn’t have to do too much for their 3 goals.
Our keeper had given two early Xmas gifts to turn our 2-1 advantage into us chasing the game 3-2.
Like he had done at Lens, the Bridge, Saint James Park and the NLD. That’s not to mention passing the ball to Alvarez and Palmer.
I could just focus on the 3 points. Solely concentrate on a 5-point lead at the top of the table.
Yet it would be neglect to ignore an obvious flaw.
I think it would be incompetence from our manager.
Surely the best time for any coach to identity an issue is when the team is still winning. It means you can fix the situation before any serious danger.
Instead, we seem to be waiting for a moment where we won’t be saved in stoppage time. When that happens, we can’t say we haven’t been warned.
I fear that will happen, because for Raya to be dropped Mikel Arteta will have to admit he’s got something wrong, and his ego is too huge to do that.
Don’t get me wrong, the very best stick to their convictions and don’t get pressured to change their thinking. Yet it takes skill to also recognise when your decision isn’t working and adapt.
In a title race that could be decided on small margins I hope the Spaniard’s pride doesn’t cost us everything. Because it’s only his arrogance to admit he’s wrong that is keeping Raya in goal.
In 15 appearances on loan with us he hasn’t done anything to justify his stay in North London becoming permanent.
Yet it seems we have already given Brentford our word that we will take up the option to buy him for 27 million.
Arteta speaks well and is smart enough to know what the media and our fanbase want to hear.
The 41-year-old has gotten away with ripping up contracts and wasting a lot of money for the club.
Yet this could be a step too far.
Two years ago, he convinced Edu to invest 30 million on a 23-year-old in a position well known for a player not reaching their peak till past the age of 30. So, at the time the assumption was they were content for their goalie to learn on the job?
As recently as May he approved Ramsdale extending his deal and getting a pay rise.
The Kroenke Family have every right to ask why after investing 30 million on one keeper are they being asked to fund 27 million for someone not as good?
Arteta likes to refer to himself as ruthless for dropping a keeper who played a major part in us returning to the Champions League for the first time in 6 years.
Mistakes in the title run in was enough for Arteta to lose faith in his number 1. Shouldn’t he then hold the same standards for Raya as well?
We were told selection would be based on a game-to-game basis, that there was no first choice, that competition would bring out the best in both. That there was a temptation to even sub his keeper as a tactical switch.
All lies!
Because no matter how the stage looks too big for Raya, however heavy he’s being weighed down by the badge, no matter running out to claim a corner and grasping fresh air, allowing a ball to go through his legs …Raya will start at Villa Park.
Because Arteta not admitting he’s wrong is more important than what’s best for the team.
How can that be right?
He paid Ozil to sit at home while he took us to our worst position in quarter of a century while bemoaning a lack of creativity.
He gave Aubameyang to Barcelona then watched Lacazette and Nketiah fail to fire us into the top 4.
Some Gooners were manipulated into thinking that was okay.
Picking Raya, no matter how many errors?
I think the majority won’t tolerate that.
Dan
Watch the amazing highlights of Luton v Arsenal here…
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Unfortunately, both Raya and Ramsdale are prone to errors. But Arteta should punish Raya for his inabilities to stop Luton from scoring in set-pieces/ tight angle, by reinstating Ramsdale
If Ramsdale makes another error at Villa Park, Arteta could bench him again to send the same message to both GKs
I don’t think Arteta will survive if he ends the season without a trophy and a CL ticket, so he must be ruthless and play safe
Do you have a replacement manager in mind?
Not that I’m in favour of it happening but De Zerbi would be a good shout.
He certainly would!
I like Arteta, think he’s the right person for the task at hand, but he needs a season hand along side him one he respect and will listen to.
This goal keeping dilemma needs to resolve, it was totally unnecessary, he needs to come clean and declare if the King is indeed dead?
Could it just be that Arteta simply rates Raya higher than Ramsdale, and believes that it will be better for the team in the long term, rather than just being something about his ego?
If he believes that Raya is the better option but takes him out just to look good in public that would be letting his ego get the better of him.
There’s a fine line between stubbornness and conviction, which will probably only become clear at the end of the season.
It’s take an ego to see something obviously not working and not change it
Not sticking by your convictions to appease others is also wrong.
I think he truely believes that Raya is the better keeper and just needs a little more time, I don’t see that as being an ego problem. He’s the manager and is paid to make the decisions he personally feels are best for the club. On the other hand he’s also responsible for the results (which, to be fair, he has been getting).
We’ll only know who was right when the season’s over.
By the way where does “Yet it seems we have already given Brentford our word that we will take up the option to buy him for 27 million” come from?
There’s a lot of speculation that they will indeed make it permanent, but I have seen absolutely nothing to suggest that we’ve told Brentford that.
Reported by various outlets that we have told Brentford that
Reports that are all based on Romano’s tweet from two weeks ago that he “understands Arsenal have decided to seal David Raya deal in 2024 — it’s all guaranteed as buy option clause will be triggered for £27m.
Raya already signed potential long-term contract as #AFC player for June 2024 — all done.”?
I mean, I admit Romano tends to be right more often than he is wrong, but it’s been completely silent since then. For a deal that was supposedly all complete it’s strange nothing more has come out.
Not saying he won’t sign permanently, but second-rate websites parrotting tweets isn’t exactly the benchmark for journalistic integrity.
Oh ArGooner, surely you know better than to spoil unfounded rumours by telling the truth!
It is expected onJA that either we fantasise and fool ourselves ,or tell lies, or peddle daft conspiracy theories – like MA and his supposed “ego”, which apparently stops him making wise decisions and keeps him sticking by his personal beliefs.
So how dare you tell the truth, so brazenly , you naughty man!
And also how dare you bring your fine intellect and your keen brain to this site. Stop it at once!!
I would stick with Raya. I think it was a lack of concentration due to him falling a sleep for the lack of shots on target by Luton and then he was woken up by a surprised fews shots. Where as Ramsdale mistakes were school boy errors and he just got lucky the defence bailed him out. Give Raya another go and if he does it in one of the next few matches then give Ramsdale another go. Raya distribution was great, and he is normally ace at collecting corners, so he edges it over Ramsdale.
Raya at fault for both goals. Not great defending on either occasion. Ramsdale is certainly superior when defending against tough oppisition !!
Still feel that a bigger problem is still Havertz !!
He spent most of the first half jogging around the pitch at half pace ! Yes he did score second half but the goal was put on a plate for him by Jesus. The others Rice,Odegaard,Saka,Jesus and Martinelli were working their socks off and in this situation it was good enough but in bigger games you cant afford to have passengers.
Ramsdale seems better in dealing with arial balls than Raya.
IMHO bringing Ramsdale back in the next game would make him more nervous and want to prove that he can do better than Raya. See what happened to him in the Brentford game.
If I was Arteta I would give him a chance in the UCL game against PSV, which he can play without pressure and regain his confidence.
That’s probably the best idea if MA ever intends to give him a chance (which I’ve always doubted). The thing is, if Aaron does do great, even greater outside pressure will be put on David to perform and it doesn’t appear that he is handling even the current situation very well. Again, it comes back to the original decision made by MA which has caused everything from day one. MA seems to be a fine manager overall but he needs to be ruthless again one way or the other and also let the fans know what’s truly going on.
Arteta has no obligation to “admit” to anything. He can make any team related decisions he pleases without informing the media (or JA) of his reasons or intentions.
I hope he does rotate the keepers now though, before Ramsdale puts in a transfer request.
Mikel answers to none of us. Keep your ideas to yourself.
Does that mean we won’t be hearing from you anymore Vamos?
Just going to write the same ken.
ok, admin, shut down the website. You heard the guy.
Dan is right on the money, and literally so!
I like Havertz, it may seem strange, yet I do.
However, why did we have to pay 65mil for him when no ther team is falling over each other to get him?
I thought Raya had a very poor game last night, but so has Ramsdale of course.
I find it illogical to keep going back to the early days of MA, likewise the latter days of AW and UE… what’s the point, unless it’s to correct a wrong statement?
MA will make the decision that HE feels is the best for the club and his future as our manager.
Ego? I’m pretty certain we ALL have egos, perhaps replace the word with opinion, which we also have of course.
I’ve come to terms with the way MA manages and find it tedious to keep challenging everything he does.
If, at the end of the season, his style of management fails to bring us trophies and/or top four again, then that’s the time to suggest his ego, lies and any other relevant issue Dan wants to throw into the mix – if, on the other hand, we win the PL, CL, FA CUP and PLAY in the CL again, I’m sure his perceived weaknesses will be of no concern whatsoever.
I have no complaints with you having concerns, Dan, with the ability or lack of, between both Ramsdale and Raya, but before long you are back on your specialist subject – Arteta’s giant size ego, his propensity to lie, and the good old chestnut of letting Ozil and Auba sit at home. Indeed, how long will the Kroenke family continue their unwavering financial support of him when we are currently doing so well in the Champions league and grinding out wins on the home front? I recall countless articles and posts complaining that we were pushovers, weak mentality etc etc but now we have been getting over the line. Great improvement as far as I am concerned.
Hiccups occur, ask Pep, and Raya had a poor game. He has had some other wobbly moments but then again, so has Ramsdale.
Arteta may well have wished he had done things a little differently, but we are where we are now and he will have to make his mind up on what happens next and earn his salary. I am not sold on either keeper – is Arteta? – so he may begin searching the classified ads for a new one come May. One of many GK’s he has tried!
There is no doubt the deal to take Raya is cast in stone.
But it is becoming a distraction and if we should lose a couple games on the spin,
things could spiral out of control.
My only solution is to send the Englishman on loan, with a built in clause to guarantee first team action
That means Heim is deputy goalie
Can’t let Rambo go.
Even Vito Mannone is better than Raya.
Too small weak on crosses
Most said it would be a problem. And the truth is, IT IS. The keeper situation.
Why even make the public statements about “competition” when that is one thing we have not seen regarding our GK?
Best to just play Raya and let his results justify the move, or simply say he prefers Raya for reasons x, y, and z.
Otherwise, stop the nonsense about “competition” , in game adjustments, or how form matters.
Actions do not reflect the statements.
It has been “fixed”. He will stick with Raya until the end of the season no matter what any of us think. We’ll see in the end if it’s the correct decision. I agree with most fans that Mikel created a problem that didn’t really exist. Or at the very least was not a major issue for us last season.
That said, the mess will come after this season. Do we pay 30mill to make this a permanent deal? I don’t see how anyone can say yes based on his performances. The upgrade of passing out the back is noticeable for sure. But at the cost of a downgrade in almost every other aspect compared to Ramsdale… maybe not. I’d just look into the market again and hold onto Aaron until a replacement is found.