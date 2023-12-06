If Arteta doesn’t fix his goalkeeper mistake soon his arrogance could cost Arsenal the title

On Tuesday Arsenal showed the character you need to be Champions.

Declan Rice produced another moment to support that he’s been one of (if not) the player of the season.

When you think of our trip to Brentford and our games against both clubs from Manchester, last night wasn’t the only time we scored a late goal.

All of that is true.

Yet with seconds to go at Kenilworth Road the narrative was David Raya’s latest howlers as a Gunner.

As Saka pointed out, at 3-3 it’s not that Arsenal hadn’t played well.

Take nothing away from Luton’s effort, but the Hatters didn’t have to do too much for their 3 goals.

Our keeper had given two early Xmas gifts to turn our 2-1 advantage into us chasing the game 3-2.

Like he had done at Lens, the Bridge, Saint James Park and the NLD. That’s not to mention passing the ball to Alvarez and Palmer.

I could just focus on the 3 points. Solely concentrate on a 5-point lead at the top of the table.

Yet it would be neglect to ignore an obvious flaw.

I think it would be incompetence from our manager.

Surely the best time for any coach to identity an issue is when the team is still winning. It means you can fix the situation before any serious danger.

Instead, we seem to be waiting for a moment where we won’t be saved in stoppage time. When that happens, we can’t say we haven’t been warned.

I fear that will happen, because for Raya to be dropped Mikel Arteta will have to admit he’s got something wrong, and his ego is too huge to do that.

Don’t get me wrong, the very best stick to their convictions and don’t get pressured to change their thinking. Yet it takes skill to also recognise when your decision isn’t working and adapt.

In a title race that could be decided on small margins I hope the Spaniard’s pride doesn’t cost us everything. Because it’s only his arrogance to admit he’s wrong that is keeping Raya in goal.

In 15 appearances on loan with us he hasn’t done anything to justify his stay in North London becoming permanent.

Yet it seems we have already given Brentford our word that we will take up the option to buy him for 27 million.

Arteta speaks well and is smart enough to know what the media and our fanbase want to hear.

The 41-year-old has gotten away with ripping up contracts and wasting a lot of money for the club.

Yet this could be a step too far.

Two years ago, he convinced Edu to invest 30 million on a 23-year-old in a position well known for a player not reaching their peak till past the age of 30. So, at the time the assumption was they were content for their goalie to learn on the job?

As recently as May he approved Ramsdale extending his deal and getting a pay rise.

The Kroenke Family have every right to ask why after investing 30 million on one keeper are they being asked to fund 27 million for someone not as good?

Arteta likes to refer to himself as ruthless for dropping a keeper who played a major part in us returning to the Champions League for the first time in 6 years.

Mistakes in the title run in was enough for Arteta to lose faith in his number 1. Shouldn’t he then hold the same standards for Raya as well?

We were told selection would be based on a game-to-game basis, that there was no first choice, that competition would bring out the best in both. That there was a temptation to even sub his keeper as a tactical switch.

All lies!

Because no matter how the stage looks too big for Raya, however heavy he’s being weighed down by the badge, no matter running out to claim a corner and grasping fresh air, allowing a ball to go through his legs …Raya will start at Villa Park.

Because Arteta not admitting he’s wrong is more important than what’s best for the team.

How can that be right?

He paid Ozil to sit at home while he took us to our worst position in quarter of a century while bemoaning a lack of creativity.

He gave Aubameyang to Barcelona then watched Lacazette and Nketiah fail to fire us into the top 4.

Some Gooners were manipulated into thinking that was okay.

Picking Raya, no matter how many errors?

I think the majority won’t tolerate that.

Dan

