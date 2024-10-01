If Arteta doesn’t trust Gabriel Jesus is it time for the Brazilian to move on?

When Arsenal was looking for a third goal at the weekend, Gabriel Jesus was waiting on the touchline.

Leicester had equalised in the 63rd minute. So, for over half an hour when we were desperate for a goal, the striker stayed on the bench.

You won’t find too many 50 million signings not trusted when a team goes all out attack, and the opponents are parking the bus.

As we entered stoppage time our manager had only used two out of a possible five subs.

It would appear that Sterling and Nwaneri are now ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order.

His boss instead had more faith with the attackers already on the pitch.

Winning 4-2 means this won’t be mentioned, but I’m sure it exists in the 27-year-old ‘s head.

If you’re chasing a match at home to a newly promoted side and you’re on the bench till the 98th min, that’s not great.

Especially when your skillset makes you an obvious impact player. Jesus divide’s opinion because of his erratic finishing, but I think he’s a great alternative because of his footwork and willingness to take on his man. Whatever your feelings on him, few could ever question his work rate.

The sad reality is that at what should be his peak years, too many injuries might mean that Arteta feels the need to manage the players minutes. That having started in the Carabao Cup he isn’t yet sure if Jesus can physically cope with the schedule?

Since moving to North London, it feels like he’s rarely had a lengthy run in the team due to niggles. In the ruthless nature of the sport, he may be running out of time at the Emirates.

He might just need that one moment to find his mojo, but even against Bolton there were times he was overthinking, a heavy touch meaning he beat his man but couldn’t keep the ball in play.

His biggest fear will be our manager’s reputation for washing his hands of talent the moment he feels they don’t suit his ethos.

In training, the Spaniard clearly felt Smith Rowe had lost his previous powers after surgery, so he won’t be sentimental if he thinks Jesus’s body can’t handle this level anymore.

It has led to speculation that there are Brazilian clubs who would be willing to welcome him home as soon as January.

That of course is an easy story to create, but would have legs if the Gunners recruited a number 9 in the Winter Window. Jesus’ form might impact how much pressure Gooners put on Edu to do business that month. Especially if we are in a title race.

I find it hard to believe we can recoup 40 million. If true, that would be too good a deal to turn down and perhaps one that suits all parties?

Jesus himself will deep down know the truth. That the mind is willing, but the body is not?

Dan Smith

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…