If Arteta is happy to extend Jorginho’s contract, why should Arsenal fans disagree?

Last Sunday, Jorginho demonstrated his exceptional abilities, leaving Mikel Arteta to decide whether to keep him in midfield going forward. The Italian midfielder stole the spotlight in Arsenal’s engine room. His passing was on point. As shown below, he was extremely exceptional and everywhere on the pitch on Sunday:

Stepping up when it mattered most 👏 How would you describe Jorginho's performance against Liverpool in one word? 💬 pic.twitter.com/vzkjCTMTYL — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2024

His presence allowed Odegaard to move forward and make an impact in any position he chose.

His brilliance in the 3-1 win over Liverpool has seen him trend for the better part of this week. Some are worried that when his current deal expires in the summer, he will leave. European transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has hinted at why Arteta may prefer the 32-year-old staying for at least one more season, as he tweeted on X:

🔴⚪️ The option to extend Jorginho's contract for one more year is still valid and it will be available until the end of the season for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta, really happy with his performances. pic.twitter.com/dVqJ9SsNLR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2024

Charles Watts, an Arsenal-linked journalist, has also made his feelings clear about the Italian midfielder’s Arsenal future. Watts regards the ex-Chelsea man as a quality Arsenal signing who has become a role model and coach, and if he were an Arsenal decision maker, he insinuates he would exercise the option of extending his contract by the one year that can be extended because he feels he still has so much to offer.

“I just think he’s been a brilliant signing, Jorginho. Like Mikel says, he’s a role model. He’s a coach; basically, when he’s not playing, he’s coaching the players. Just money well spent, and I would 100% extend that contract, take the option up, have him for another year. I think it would be really disappointing if he goes at the end of the season because he’s clearly still got so much to give,” said Watts on YouTube.

Are you, like Watts, in favour of Jorginho returning for at least one more season? I bet you are.

The Gunners cannot lose Jorginho; his leadership, quality, and calmness in the Arsenal midfield are rarely spoken of. He’s improved dramatically in the important games he’s played. A leader on and off the pitch, a captain without the armband.

Jack Anderson

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video picking their BEST EVER ARSENAL XI compiled of our Gunners since moving to the Emirates What is yours?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…