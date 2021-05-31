If Arteta is trying to sell most of our players does it mean Emery wasn’t the problem?

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery and replaced him with Mikel Arteta at the start of the 2019/2020 season.
Emery had led us to the final of the Europa League in his first season, but that second campaign didn’t look like it was going to plan at the time.
The club acted swiftly and brought in Arteta to arrest the slide.
Before he joined the Gunners, he was the assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
That was the closest Arteta came to having a senior managerial job before we trusted him with our club.
The Spaniard is now set to lead us in his second full season at the helm and one constant thing about his time is the selling of players.
Arteta would have sold more than 80% of the players he met at the club if all the stars linked with a move away leave.
Every time we are told that he is “rebuilding” the squad and one wonders how long it will take.
I’m curious, if Arteta is trying to sell almost everyone before he can bring lasting success to the club, why didn’t we keep Emery and sell most of these players too?
The Spaniard had asked for Wilfried Zaha and got Nicolas Pepe, but Arteta wanted Thomas Partey and got the Ghanaian.
Logic says we should have backed the more experienced manager, but we have decided to trust an inexperienced Arteta and it feels like the club will keep him on for a long time because he looks like a romantic appointee.
An article from Ime
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
It’s honesty it’s difficult to tell. I think another manager could do fairly well with the current squad. Yes we do still need to clear our a few players but our “1st choice” say 14 players really aren’t as bad as 8th place.
Keep in mind that MA has learnt from Pep that has only ever had some of the best squads on the planet and/or near unlimited funds to work with. Arsenal is completely different so who knows.
Both are or was good enough ,in this mess because of the pair of them ,Arteta struggling to get rid of the players bought it while Emery was in charge and now the club are going to throw money at Arteta in the hope he can turn it around which must fans realise he probably won’t do .
not good enough *
By the time Emery was sacked almost the entire dressing room was against him and also he had a communication problem… At least this is what we were led to believe…..Arteta on the other hand still has the support of majority of the squad especially the youngsters who are key to our future despite a poor season
He has support of the majority of the squad and yet finished 8th. This says a lot about his capabilities.
I believe we have massively under achieved with this squad. On paper no one can say we have less of a squad then licester, west ham etc etc. We have much better squad then them and should have finished in top 4. Remember we added a lot of players after Emery as well in form of Willian, Gabi, Partey and Cedric along with I believe Saliba and Tierney should be added to this list as well because although they were signed previous year when UE was incharge but they really came into the team this year Tierney being absent because of injuries and hardly available to UE and Saliba out on loan to join us next season. So over all Arteta squad was way improved and much better then UE squad but this logic by some people here that Arteta was not supported by Kronke in transfer market is nonsense. It’s just Arteta has failed and under achieved massively…actually achieved nothing. I would not have kept both the managers for poor showing but if one was to be kept and given more time then that should have been UE not Mr fake Pep. Problem with Arsenal board has always been they never accept they made a mistake and try to rectify it instead they try to make it stick and work. Which causes more damage then the original mistake would have done if they would have just accepted and moved on to a new solution.
I think UE was sacked because the majority fans already lost interest in him.
I think our apprentice is still keeping his job because of the empty stadium caused by the covid 19 pandemic.
If fans where allowed into the stadium next season and our apprentice fail to improve, he may not be lucky.