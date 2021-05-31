If Arteta is trying to sell most of our players does it mean Emery wasn’t the problem?

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery and replaced him with Mikel Arteta at the start of the 2019/2020 season.

Emery had led us to the final of the Europa League in his first season, but that second campaign didn’t look like it was going to plan at the time.

The club acted swiftly and brought in Arteta to arrest the slide.

Before he joined the Gunners, he was the assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

That was the closest Arteta came to having a senior managerial job before we trusted him with our club.

The Spaniard is now set to lead us in his second full season at the helm and one constant thing about his time is the selling of players.

Arteta would have sold more than 80% of the players he met at the club if all the stars linked with a move away leave.

Every time we are told that he is “rebuilding” the squad and one wonders how long it will take.

I’m curious, if Arteta is trying to sell almost everyone before he can bring lasting success to the club, why didn’t we keep Emery and sell most of these players too?

The Spaniard had asked for Wilfried Zaha and got Nicolas Pepe, but Arteta wanted Thomas Partey and got the Ghanaian.

Logic says we should have backed the more experienced manager, but we have decided to trust an inexperienced Arteta and it feels like the club will keep him on for a long time because he looks like a romantic appointee.

An article from Ime