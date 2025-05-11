If Arteta really believes we’re the best in Europe, we have a problem

I knew he would be too proud to take back what he said on Wednesday night but I wanted to wait till after Mikel Arteta’s Friday Press Conference, to see if he could clarify further on how you can lose two games in a week, to the same opposition, yet be the ‘best team in Europe’?
As a former player himself Arteta surely knows that scoring goals is a huge part of the sport, you can’t win without doing that. Having captained the club in the Champions League he is qualified to know at this level that success and failure is decided by the smallest details, individual moments.
In North London, PSG scored after their quick start. In the Capital of France, Arsenal equally flew out of the traps but couldn’t break the deadlock. That’s the difference.
Yet you can’t pick and choose which aspect of football you care about. After over 170 minutes of action we hadn’t scored. Being kind you could say our opponents were more clinical. Being harsh you could say the Gunners have had issues in the final third for a while now. Either way you can’t be 3-0 down having played that long and suggest ‘you have been the best in the competition’.
Involved in the industry for decades, Arteta must be well aware you can’t make such a claim while ignoring the most important part of the game – putting the ball in the back of the net.
Whatever your opinions of our manager he deserves respect. He took the title race to the final day last season. This campaign saw us in only our third ever CL Semi Final. His body of work shouldn’t be mocked or laughed at. Unless, of course, you are giving reason for others to laugh?
The 43 year old might not care what those outside of his bubble think. His comments may have been designed to convince his squad to believe that’s how good they could be and maybe to avoid a hangover for this weekend? It simply could also be a man hurt and speaking with emotion so soon after disappointment? Any of those are fine. In truth Gooners will be relieved if any scenario (or both ) are the reality. The fear is, what if he believes what he’s saying? Because if he truly thinks he’s managing the best team in Europe then long term we have issues. If he thinks that, then he is not good enough to be coaching at this level.
Unfortunately this is not the first time the Spaniard’s assessment of a match has contradicted my eyes. Is it a self protective measure? Brilliant. Yet the third highest paid manager in the world needs to have the ability to self evaluate.
Every Summer Arsene Wenger would take his staff to either Switzerland or France and they would review the whole year, making an action plan for every department of the club.
What did they do well?
What could they have done better?
What could be changed?
It’s counter productive if the current regime have the same meeting and conclude everything is rainbow and unicorns. That’s how you stand still. It would highlight those at that meeting don’t have the character for such a position.
Because we are all the narrators of our own story. We tell the narrative from our perspective.
The easiest thing in the world is to tell the tale with you in the role of the victim or even the hero of the hour.
The hardest thing to do?
To admit you were not perfect.
To acknowledge your flaws.
To be self critical of your own performance?
Should I have sold Smith Rowe or would he have been a decent squad player?
Was there a reason Chelsea were not going to register Sterling?
Has the quality of the football regressed?
Am I too defensive?
Is that that why the Emirates is quiet yet again?
Have I micro managed Martinelli too much?
What is Rice’s best position?
Is Skelly better off in midfield?
Does Partey need to be playing RB ever again?
Were my subs against PSG brave enough?
Do I trust Nwaneri or not?
Did the Koronke Family help me in January?
Do I need to explain how damaging that was and that can never happen again?
That takes class and honour.
Some of the most successful people in the universe, millionaires, owners of billionaire corporations have that ability to recognize what’s not working.
To succeed, many had to fail because they couldn’t learn. To learn though you have to be open to failure as a possiblity and open your eyes and ears.
There’re a lot of positives from the experience of getting to the last 4 of UEFA’S premiere competition. Don’t waste it by being stubborn.
First of all you’re a representative of an institution who prides itself on class and doing things the right way. Shake Enrique’s hand, admit he was the better man, stress how proud you are of your players and tell the fans let’s stick together to return to this stage again.
The irony being Arteta is the apprentice of Pep Guardiola. His mentor could still end up with a trophy yet when talking to the media he is direct and to the point, these are the standards we set at Man City and we have failed this time to match those…. end of discussion.
To find a solution you have to admit there is a problem.
That’s what the best in Europe would do.
Dan Smith
You are looking it from a footballing view but it’s all about the business value for the Kroenkes. As long as the revenue rolls in with qualification in the CL league and the Emirates is full of paying punters, then there won’t be any significant change. Arteta has achieved this, so footballing discussions by fans are nice but pretty irrelevant.
We have not been good enough all season to be fair,we are not as good as he thinks,no out and out striker for nearly 2 years and probably the worst bench in the league shocking.
Just borrow the word from someone on here, and say, Delusional
A thought provoking article but again Dan being Dan. Toying with narrative.
His claim of being the best team is regarding the 4 teams that played in the semis. Stats shows that Arsenal had the highest goal XG over the others by some distance but could only score one goal. Deductively, he’s admitting to lack of killer instinct in his team which goes against your narration. He’s admitting that there’s a problem in the team to fix which he also reinforced in his press over the weekend. So stop twisting the narrative. He also admitted that PSG is currently one of the best team in Europe he just think his team performed better than the result.
That’s what I found troubling. I think we’re outplayed in both legs and don’t how they work out that XG.
The focus should be the performance we saw on the field which is not good enough as the team can do better. I don’t think PSG is better than us we just didn’t perform to our best. More concerning is the performance has been like that for some games.
Well not really mate I kind of admit that …..
As long as in his private moments he’s aware that not having a killing instinct and other issues need fixing .
My point was he needs to focus on that and that it would be dangerous to think we are the best In the competition based on stats
Only stats that matter were PSG 3-1 Arsenal
I would suggest that you review both games. PSG had some good chances but none of the chances were actually straightforward. The goals they actually scored from had quite low xGs. You need players of high quality to score such goals. Even then there is an element of chance.
In the first leg PSG dominated for the first 20-25 minutes after that the game was fairly balanced.
In the second game, PSG were dangerous in short spells and in transition. Overall we still had more chances but didn’t score.
Dan, here is progressing his own narratives, which is now to be expected given that we have ended up without a trophy.
Anyone who has listened to Arteta’s interview can see that he understands where the limitations in the team remain.
What he says to the media and how he truly feels may well differ much in the same way as politicians distort the truth from the public at large.As to comparisons with Pep, personally i find him far from straightforward in his dialogue with the Press and i am less than impressed with his disgusting habit of spitting.
He refuses to admit his faults and I said it before and it made people angry, but this guy ALWAYS has an excuse up his sleeve! Who decides to overplay Saka though, who decides to rarely ever use subs, who worked alongside Edu and helped build this squad? And let’s also just be honest, Luis Enrique is a fantastic manager and the first leg especially outcoached Arteta tactically. Why’s that so hard for people to admit. I still back Mikel but this is getting very old.
@RSH
I wonder if there is a conspiracy of silence about Enrique really. He has been taken out of the context completely, whereas he was the manager who devised his own Barcelona attack option of the famous MSN, and was past Uefa CL winner. He has had more tests and developed expertise.
Arteta: “The injuries I think have been a nightmare in terms of selecting line-ups, substitutions, how we change training sessions – because we have had times without a lot of players available.
“That’s when you want to really raise the standards, win and be much better than the opposition in this league, in this context. It’s very demanding and very tricky.
“We had three or four big injuries, and it’s very difficult to prevent them all. Can we do something different? The luck could have been different, the training could have been different, the gym could have been different, prevention can be different.
“We will look at all those things to try to be better and the reality is that the starting point and the numbers that we had in the beginning to start the season were very, very low and we accepted the challenge because it’s what we could do at that moment.”
This is what Arteta said regarding the topic. To be fair, if you look at the last two paragraphs, he’s admitting that perhaps there are things they could have done differently in terms of training to prevent the injuries. Next season will tell us a lot if he has learnt from this. My major criticism of Arteta has always been about the reluctance to rotate. I hope he’ll be a lot more proactive with rotation next season.
Arteta was just doing a public-relation speech for his employer, but we all know PSG are currently the best team in Europe
If Kroenke sacks Arteta in summer 2026, I hope he’ll hire Enrique because he beat all English teams in UCL this season
On that subject GAI i would not be averse to Eddie Howe or Thomas Frank.
I think Howe is more battle-tested than Frank
As a student of human nature, I know people say things they don’t mean after emotionally charged events. If Arteta really meant that, he wouldn’t at the same time be talking about the need to strengthen the squad.
Other managers are also people and they lose too yet they don’t come out with ridiculous and embarassing statements and excuses Arteta always give.
Really HH ? I can remember a certain manager blaming pitches and referees for defeats.
No Rice today so no chance of a win it’s embarrassing how many players we get injured and there has to be something wrong somewhere
Today we will lose and probably also against Newcastle.If Southampton play defence only game against us the draw is likely .So 68 points will not be enough for Champions league place.If this happens the club should sack Arteta on the spot.