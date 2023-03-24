If Balogun chooses USA over England, let’s hope he does it for the right reasons…

Folarin Balogun this week refused to rule out that he could be the one who got away for Gareth Southgate, telling Sky Sports he’s ‘undecided’ about his international future.

The 21 year old responded to the latest England squad with the tweet, ‘Go where you are appreciated’.

Many have speculated this week that’s exactly where he has gone ….where he’s clearly appreciated ….to America ….. at a time where he could be playing for the Three Lions Under 21’s.

He informed Lee Carsley he needed to rest a minor injury but that hasn’t stopped him from flying out to Florida.

Let’s just say the USA camp are not shy about adding to the speculation, with caretaker coach Anthony Hudson confirming the two met this week and ongoing talks are planned.

The striker has represented both England and the US in their under age groups, but most recently England, and he refers to London as his home, which was where he was raised.

His parents are Nigerian meaning he has three countries he could represent.

He qualifies for the US based on place of birth.

Despite having never lived there since the age of two, their soccer federation is being pressured to tempt Balogun with the prospect of being one of the faces of the next World Cup, which America will co-host, with all the endorsement deals that come along. That truly would be a once in a life time opportunity and is hard to say no too.

It’s a policy the US have adopted to tempt talent with dual nationalities to commit to them, big commercials and sponsorship offers, which will only intensify when the 2026 Would Cup starts.

If he is simply turning his back on England because he feels overlooked that can be seen in different ways.

He has confidence and is simply backing himself, telling himself he can compete with the likes of Harry Kane (and our manager has spoken of his confidence), or the praise he’s getting in France has got to his head and he thinks he’s better than he is?

This is the same player who could only score three times in the Championship last season.

Arteta will be watching intently.

While the loan to Reims was designed for the youngster to get first team football, his boss will also be monitoring his attitude.

He’s competing with the likes of Mbappe for the Golden Boot in Ligue 1, so of course the loan has been a success.

Yet there’s a different scrutiny playing for a mid-table French club compared to potentially the Champions of England.

If he thinks 17 goals in France means he should be jumping the England squad, what’s his attitude if he finds the net in the Champions League?

That’s the next part of his development.

Can he cope with playing in an environment each week where the expectation is mus- win and the pressure is on you to get goals – and if not why not?

Arteta has spoken during the process of extending his contract, it was apparent the then teenager’s self-belief and ambition to be at the very highest level.

Part of our academy since the age of 8, he’s grown up being told how special his talent is.

There is through a difference between confidence and arrogance.

There is nothing wrong with believing one day you will represent England in a major tournament, but to throw your toys out of your pram and consider another nation based on your thinking after your first proper season of first team football, that you have a divine right to be in the latest squad, that’s petulant.

To put that into perspective, Ivan Toney has 16 goals in the Prem and awaits his first cap, Tammy Abraham’s 27 goals in Italy were not enough for him to be on the plane for Qatar.

Arteta puts a lot of credence on a players personality and morality.

He wouldn’t be impressed if Balogun has a sense of entitlement, or if he is basing his international career on financial gain.

I’m not saying that is the case. Only he knows in his heart what he feels for each of the three nations.

Even Matt Turner said when trying to convince his teammate to join him, that the USA has to be in his heart.

Maybe it is but that’s not the impression he’s been giving.

Since a toddler, he’s lived, gone to school, played football, etc, in England, trained and nurtured by a English club.

I can understand players who get to a certain age who pick one nation, maybe because they realise it’s unlikely they will play for another.

For example, I can see Eddie Nketiah eventually accepting invites to represent Ghana due to being low down in England’s pecking line of strikers.

Yet, if Balogun wants to play for England and he clearly thinks he’s good enough he just needs to be patient.

The FA have too many great players that they don’t need to woo or sell themselves to Balogun. Nor should they.

Balogun needs to follow his heart.

Dan

