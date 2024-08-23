If Ben White thinks Calafiori is “amazing” then Arsenal have made a good choice

It’s unclear when Riccardo Calafiori will make his full Arsenal debut. Since moving to the Emirates Stadium at the end of July, the ex-Bologna star has made only one appearance for the Gunners, a 27-minute cameo in Arsenal’s friendly against Lyon.

Arsenal included him in their matchday squad for their 2-1 victory over Wolves, but he did not play. While many expected him to replace Oleksander Zinchenko, who started at left-back, Jurrien Timber replaced the Ukrainian.

There is a push for Timber to start at left back against Villa, as many feel Arteta still doesn’t trust Calafiori to start or feels his is not yet ready. The Dutchman had a fantastic cameo against Wolves, and a fine showing against Villa might help him cement his place as Arsenal’s left-back

With the possibility that Timber will secure his position at left-back, one may wonder how Calafiori will get a berth on Arteta’s team. Well, putting in the effort on the training pitch and demonstrating his readiness might easily propel him into Mikel Arteta’s starting 11.

Intriguingly, Ben White has given the ideal clue that Calafiori is making an impression in Arsenal training, citing the talent he brings to the club and the new dynamic he offers to their defenders. The speculation has been that the Italian needs time to adjust and settle, and White believes that is what he has been doing.

White told Arsenal.com: “He’s amazing. He’s fit right in and is doing well. He’s been training with us for a few weeks and has settled well.

“He’s strong, big, aggressive and a very front foot defender. He gives us a different type of full back so it’s good for everyone to compete and bring up the levels for everyone.”

Calafiori will make his impact on this Arsenal club sooner or later, and Timber’s rebirth as a left-back should be a cause for pride given his recent recovery from a devastating ACL injury. Given his versatility, the former Ajax star’s success at left back only serves to introduce him to the team.

Arteta can always move Timber to a new position, giving Calafiori the opportunity to shine at left back, where everyone expects him to flourish and raise the bar at Arsenal’s LHS. White’s statements undoubtedly instill optimism for Calafiori’s anticipated debut and it looks like he is adding to arteta’s squad depth for us to aim for every single trophy this coming season.

