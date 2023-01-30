If Caicedo falls through, Arsenal have this top La Liga midfielder in reserve

If not Caicedo, keep an eye on this Spaniard.

If there is one thing that has become clear in the final days of the winter transfer window, it is that Arteta wishes to strengthen his midfield. According to reports, Arsenal made a £60 million bid for Moises Caicedo at the end of last week and £70 million yesterday.

Of course, Brighton declined the offers, leaving many Gunners wondering if Arsenal will find a way to persuade Brighton to change their stance on doing business with them before the deadline.

Yes, Arsenal believes Caicedo is the man for them, but according to the Times, they have a backup midfield transfer for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi that is being considered.

Zubimendi is one of the best midfielders in La Liga. He’s so good that he’s been compared to Sergio Basquets. Notably, Barcelona is interested in signing him, but given their financial difficulties, Arsenal can easily outbid them for the midfielder. Any club interested in signing Zubimendi has the option of activating his £53 million release clause.

If the reports about Zubimendi are true, he could be a player to keep an eye on in the final hours before the transfer deadline after proving that they can pull off a €60 million deal for a midfielder this month.

