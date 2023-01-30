If Caicedo falls through, Arsenal have this top La Liga midfielder in reserve

If not Caicedo, keep an eye on this Spaniard.
If there is one thing that has become clear in the final days of the winter transfer window, it is that Arteta wishes to strengthen his midfield. According to reports, Arsenal made a £60 million bid for Moises Caicedo at the end of last week and £70 million yesterday.
Of course, Brighton declined the offers, leaving many Gunners wondering if Arsenal will find a way to persuade Brighton to change their stance on doing business with them before the deadline.
Yes, Arsenal believes Caicedo is the man for them, but according to the Times, they have a backup midfield transfer for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi that is being considered.
Zubimendi is one of the best midfielders in La Liga. He’s so good that he’s been compared to Sergio Basquets. Notably, Barcelona is interested in signing him, but given their financial difficulties, Arsenal can easily outbid them for the midfielder. Any club interested in signing Zubimendi has the option of activating his £53 million release clause.
If the reports about Zubimendi are true, he could be a player to keep an eye on in the final hours before the transfer deadline after proving that they can pull off a €60 million deal for a midfielder this month.
He has a nice name and a nicer hair than Caicedo. That makes me think he will be a better fit for our system. Sign him quickly like we did for Partey
Unfortunately nice names and hair do,s do not win you titles 😂😂😂
I would be Shocked if he decided to leave his hometown club who are currently third in La Liga to join us mid season.
Problem is: is Zubimendi available? There were earlier reports that we were willing to activate his release clause but he opted to remain at Sociedad “for now”. Has that changed?
Moreover, Xavi, the Barca coach, has also been speaking glowingly of the player thus sparking suspicions that Barcelona may be interested in tZubimendir. If that’s the case, then there is absolutely no chance he would want to join us. Young Spanish players, like their Italian counterparts, are notoriously reluctant to play abroad when one of the top clubs in their countries show any interest. Remember Locatelli!
But this Caicedo saga is getting really frustrating. Personally, I do not think he is worth all that money. If there was a way we could navigate the rest of the season without him, I’d gladly take it. Better and cheaper alternatives will be available in the summer.
If, on the other hand, Arsenal see him as the best alternative, then just pay what Brighton want and get it over. Those blokes don’t give up; they didn’t when we wanted Ben White even when we were not this desperate.
Look up “Ellyes Skhiri”. A Defensive Midfielder. Will Cost just £13 mil. His contract expires this summer. He is 27 with international caps has average rating of 7 but a higher rating at international level ! . He had a rating of 7.6 against Bayern Munich and 8.5 against WB in the champions league. He is available, has good defensive percentage and passing skills in the high 87 % and has international proven ability and experience at a high level playing a DMC. He will cost only £13 mil because his contract will expire in June 2023. What do you think of him as a ready to go backup for Party?