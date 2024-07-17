If Calafiori and Merino arrives, Arsenal are just one signing away from TWO top class XI’s

Arsenal is just Calafiori, Merino, and a striker away from having one of their best squad depths heading into the new season. Aside from David Raya’s permanent transfer, Arsenal have yet to close any other deals. However, with each passing minute, they draw closer to adding two players, Ricardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.
Discussions about Calafiori heading to the Emirates have already taken place, with personal terms agreed. The financial aspect of the deal is delaying the swoop, but the two parties, Arsenal and Bologna, are in close proximity; eventually, they will reach a solution and the transaction will proceed.
As for Merino, Arsenal can now fully engage him and bring him to the carpet. Mikel Arteta has already spoken with him, and Arsenal is trying to offer him the deal of a lifetime. Martin Odegaard, who played alongside the Spaniard at Real Sociedad, could possibly persuade him to join.
That being said, it would be surprising if Merino did not join Arsenal; all indications are that he will.
Gabriel Jesus could transition to a Saka backup, so if the two deals go through as expected, Arteta’s best squad depth (as you’ll see below) will just yearn for a Havertz-striking deputy.
How does this look to you?
Havertz/ Gyokeres.
There are news now that Arsenal has accepted to pay 86 mil for Gyokeres. Of course, through a Portugal outlet.
I would rather we got Nico.
is it the same Portugese outlet who claimed advanced talks and imminent arrival 2 months ago?
if Arsenal were going to pay the £86m release clause then would have done so by now given Gyokeres not at the Euro’s, i.e. could have been training and integrating with the squad a month ago at the same price
I would prefer Nico Williams too but very unlikely for a variety of reasons
as every week goes by it feels less likely a big name striker will be arriving this window
I think it’s the same outlet. So, yeah, possibly a fake one.
good article, and I get your point
it appears though that Kiwior, Ramsdale and Partey are likely to go, so a few more wholes there
Merino may be viewed as a #6 replacing Partey rather than #8 back-up to Rice, I accept they are not necessarily like for like but just suspect that may be part of the thinking, like Calafiori coming in left-back when has made his name as centre-back
personally I would like to see an additional midfielder added as well, and an addition to the front three (if a big name striker was going to arrive they would have by now to be integrated match ready for start of the season)
my wildcard call is Eze might come out of nowhere, let’s see
Maybe we can try Timber at 6. He provided driving runs from the defence into the midfield for Ajax and he could easily replicate that for us. Hes quicker on the half turn than Rice is and wont be overrun by mobile midfielders like Jorginho. We also need a left winger who can open up a game like Nico Williams. I get Nico maybe too difficult to aquire so maybe Sane or Neto could be the one
At this point in time, Nwaneri having to sub for Odegaard doesn’t exactly give me a warm and fuzzy feeling (o.k. so I’ll have a nightmare this evening). I hope Zinchenko covering at left back was a misprint.
My suggestion is that will need a young defensive midfielder who can take on after partey, because partey and jorginho is getting older and injury can cut them at any time. Secondly will need a sharp strike and a good attacking player who can play from flang with speed and goal scoring.