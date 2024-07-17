If Calafiori and Merino arrives, Arsenal are just one signing away from TWO top class XI’s

Arsenal is just Calafiori, Merino, and a striker away from having one of their best squad depths heading into the new season. Aside from David Raya’s permanent transfer, Arsenal have yet to close any other deals. However, with each passing minute, they draw closer to adding two players, Ricardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.

Discussions about Calafiori heading to the Emirates have already taken place, with personal terms agreed. The financial aspect of the deal is delaying the swoop, but the two parties, Arsenal and Bologna, are in close proximity; eventually, they will reach a solution and the transaction will proceed.

As for Merino, Arsenal can now fully engage him and bring him to the carpet. Mikel Arteta has already spoken with him, and Arsenal is trying to offer him the deal of a lifetime. Martin Odegaard, who played alongside the Spaniard at Real Sociedad, could possibly persuade him to join.

That being said, it would be surprising if Merino did not join Arsenal; all indications are that he will.

Gabriel Jesus could transition to a Saka backup, so if the two deals go through as expected, Arteta’s best squad depth (as you’ll see below) will just yearn for a Havertz-striking deputy.

How does this look to you?

Daniel O

