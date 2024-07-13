“If clubs want me” Euro 2024 star sends a message to Arsenal

Dani Olmo has confirmed that his release clause expires six days after the Euro 2024 final, sending a clear message to Arsenal and his other suitors.

The attacking midfielder has been one of the best players at Euro 2024, and his form is one of the reasons Spain has reached the final of the competition.

They will face England in the final, and he is expected to play an important role in their success.

Several clubs have been following Olmo during the competition, and he is one of the players Mikel Arteta wants to add to his squad.

The Arsenal manager likes how the Spaniard plays and believes he could be an important addition to the squad at the Emirates.

Olmo has now sent a message to the Gunners and his other suitors, saying, as quoted by Express Sport:

“Clause until July 20? Yes, if clubs want me, they know what they can do.

“There’s time until July 20 for the clause otherwise later it’d be tough negotiations! I’m under contract at Leipzig and I want to win titles.

“I’m not worried. I have my people who take care of everything. I have too much to do with the Euros to think about other things. Especially now with the final ahead. I don’t have anything else on my mind.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olmo has been a standout performer for Spain at the Euros and does well for RB Leipzig, so we should explore paying his release clause before it expires.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…