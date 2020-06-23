If David Ornstein is right Arsenal have lost the plot big time

It is not often I go on a rant but if the news from The Athletics David Ornstein is correct then I am nothing short of stunned to my very core.
According to Ornstein Arsenal have extended David Luiz contract by a year and signed Cedric Soares to a four-year contract, I kid you not.
This is Ornstein’s tweet in all it’s glory.
🚨 Hearing Arsenal have signed:
🔴 David Luiz to a 1-year contract
🔴 Cedric Soares to a 4-year contract 🔴 Pablo Mari to a 4-year contract
The defenders will be part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding job at #AFC@TheAthleticUK: https://t.co/qDXi0s3GLI
— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 23, 2020
Even the Pablo Mari contract is a bit of a joke, a four-year contract for a player that has played just three times and is injured.
A two-year contract would have been more understandable but what has he done really to deserve a four-year contract?
But forget the Mari one, that I can handle but not the Soares one and not the Luiz extension.
It really does not matter what the Brazilian does, he could literally pick the ball up in the Arsenal penalty area and head-butt Leno and he would still be rewarded by the club in some form.
As for Soares, that is nothing but rubbing our noses in it, four years, four bloody years.
He was not wanted by Southampton but he is worth a four-year contract at Arsenal, how the hell is that ambition for a supposedly big club?
This just feels so surreal right now and I can only wish that David Ornstein puts up a tweet in the morning saying he was ill-informed.
But alas, I suspect this is one hundred percent correct and Arsenal now really is Banter FC and remember, this is apparently about Mikel Arteta rebuilding the team.
Aubameyang has just got off the phone to his agent. As soon as he got the news about Luiz and Co. he knew the club were content with future relegation battles! Aubameyang has asked his agent to find a new club!!
Good news, more signing please
Arteta, Edu and Raul out! Completely clueless!
I think it is a sign of the times, BAD TIMES.
If this is true, especially the Luiz news, then is there any point watching Arsenal anymore? It seems nothing has changed! If your’e injured and/or playing rubbish, good old Arsenal will reward you.
Cedric news isn’t too bad I guess, although I would have preferred only a maximum of 3 years for him. He is a big upgrade on Bellerin, so that is a plus.
Mari deal is a poor one, and if Luiz stays then that has to be right up there with the decision to keep Ozil around.
Welcome to Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey! Arteta is a Clown Manager! Was that poor sod hired to make a Championship team of Asn’l? If so, he’s on his way. I won’t watch a game from now. No more. It would be to painful. This is absolutely ridiculous. Clown Arteta and clown Luiz can XXX each other. Bye, bye Ashburton Grove.