If David Ornstein is right Arsenal have lost the plot big time

It is not often I go on a rant but if the news from The Athletics David Ornstein is correct then I am nothing short of stunned to my very core.

According to Ornstein Arsenal have extended David Luiz contract by a year and signed Cedric Soares to a four-year contract, I kid you not.

This is Ornstein’s tweet in all it’s glory.

🚨 Hearing Arsenal have signed:

🔴 David Luiz to a 1-year contract

🔴 Cedric Soares to a 4-year contract 🔴 Pablo Mari to a 4-year contract

The defenders will be part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding job at #AFC@TheAthleticUK: https://t.co/qDXi0s3GLI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 23, 2020

Even the Pablo Mari contract is a bit of a joke, a four-year contract for a player that has played just three times and is injured.

A two-year contract would have been more understandable but what has he done really to deserve a four-year contract?

But forget the Mari one, that I can handle but not the Soares one and not the Luiz extension.

It really does not matter what the Brazilian does, he could literally pick the ball up in the Arsenal penalty area and head-butt Leno and he would still be rewarded by the club in some form.

As for Soares, that is nothing but rubbing our noses in it, four years, four bloody years.

He was not wanted by Southampton but he is worth a four-year contract at Arsenal, how the hell is that ambition for a supposedly big club?

This just feels so surreal right now and I can only wish that David Ornstein puts up a tweet in the morning saying he was ill-informed.

But alas, I suspect this is one hundred percent correct and Arsenal now really is Banter FC and remember, this is apparently about Mikel Arteta rebuilding the team.