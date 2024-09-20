If De Bruyne is missing as well as Odegaard it may make Man City v Arsenal a little more even

Playing Man City away you’ll need all the help you can get and Kevin De Bruyne potentially missing is a big one

Ahead of the game against Manchester City, Arsenal will be without some very key players in that mammoth Encounter, we will be boosted by the return of Declan Rice and Calafiori however will still be missing key players such as Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu and most especially Martin Odegaard in the squad.

Indeed, these absences will make the already difficult game at the start of the season a very difficult one now with us hoping to climb above them to first place on the log. These injuries (Ødegaard’s especially) will leave us with an even slimmer chance of victory at the Etihad however a potential injury doubt for Man city will boost our chances even further.

This injury doubt being the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne after being taken off at half time in City’s nil nil draw with Inter Milan recently, the Belgian pulled up after coming under a challenge by Yan Sommer in the first half, he did carry on through, but was eventually deemed not fit to complete the match hence his withdrawal at half time. This puts his involvement in the game against us under a cloud of uncertainty which will be good news to anyone of an Arsenal affiliation.

Especially so given the great record he has against us in the league which stands at 12 goal contributions (8 goals and 4 assists) in 15 games, astonishing! Add to that the good relationship he has with Erling Haaland on the pitch then his absence will be a bigger boost to our chances of taking something from that encounter. His absence will hopefully inevitably affect Haaland’s impact on the game and given the scintillating form he’s been on this season; it will be needed.

Arsenal should not be a club depending on others for favours to win, with me also believing that if you want to be the best then you’ll have to simply beat the best. However any form of boost we can get to our chances of winning should be welcomed with open arms especially given the number of absentees we’ll have for that game.

De Bruyne might possibly play or not but if he and Odegaard are both out it might help to us to level the playing field a little bit.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…