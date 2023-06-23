If Declan Rice goes to Man City, what does that mean for Arsenal fans?

As things stand, The Gunners risk losing Declan Rice’s transfer swoop to the Citizens. For the better part of Thursday, all reports suggested Pep Guardiola was working on a move to convince the 24-year-old to join his project. As per the Sun, the Citizens are so convinced Rice is the player to replace Ilkay Gundogan that they are keen to match West Ham’s £100 million asking price, and not just that, they are eager to offer him a £200k a week deal like West Ham were keen to provide him with to convince him to stay. It is not certain that City will win Rice’s race, but if they do, what does that mean?
Manchester City could have the strongest midfield ever.
We recently highlighted how the team that unleashes the strongest midfield between Arsenal and Manchester City could be the real deal next season In the end, if Arteta fails to sign Rice, you’d agree that whoever he signs wouldn’t take his midfield to the heights the Hammers would have. On the other hand, even with the departure of Gundogan and probably Bernardo Silva, Guardiola could still unleash one of the strongest midfields, featuring Rodri/Kovacic, De Bruyne, and Rice. With a strong midfield, Manchester City could easily continue their dominance.
Arsenal may be forced to pay what Brighton wants for Caicedo.
A few days ago, reports suggested the Gunners no longer wanted to sign Caicedo. His swoop was considered expensive, with claims the Seagulls are asking for as much as West Ham wants for Rice. After missing out on Rice, Caicedo is the next logical move for Arteta. The Ecuadorian midfielder is not Rice, but he has everything in him to take Arsenal to the next level. The 21-year-old was the first choice for Arteta in the winter transfer window when he had a desire to bolster his midfield. After adding Havertz to take over the Xhaka role, Caicedo could play the Partey role and be deputised by Romeo Lavia, who is also tipped to join.
Gooners will question the club’s transfer strategy.
Failing to sign Mykhailo Mudryk in the winter transfer window angered many Gooners, who lost trust in the club’s transfer strategy. For the last few months, Mudryk’s poor start to life at Stamford Bridge has softened the Emirates faithfuls’ hearts, but missing out on Rice will be another blow to the trust Edu and Arteta have built with them. If Rice moves to City and excels, questions will be asked about why the Gunners didn’t pay what West Ham wanted; the notion is that a straight £100 million bid would have sealed the deal.
What else could Rice’s move to the Etihad signify to you as a Gooner?
If we can’t pay an extra 10 million then that’s sad. He’s an excellent player and will strengthen City
Same old story unfortunately
RICE est beaucoup trop cher. En finale de la Ligue Europa, il n’a pas fait un grand match.
Le payer autant qu’un serial buteur est une absurdité.
On a raté MUDRYCK et on a bien fait.
On ratera (peut-être) RICE, maïs rien n’est perdu. Il y a CAICED0 (un peu moins cher), LAVIA (il faut y aller), MILENKOVIC, voire ONANA.
Tu as completement raison, André. Je ne lui estime pas, ( je lui appelle “Soggy Rice”) et dans le match contre Fiorentina il a bien montré qu’il n’est pas au niveau de un régisseur ou un bon défenseur. Les Rosbifs l’estiment beaucoup, exageré selon mon avis parce que il est “Anglais”. Nous pouvons bien vivre sans Declan Rice.
It will mean nothing to Arsenal fans.
But I fear it will mean far more to Edu should our bid to sign Rice fail.
A failure to sign THE top priority signing will mean that Arsenal may be looking at a plan B or C or D i.e. spending a lot of money potentially on a player we didn’t plan to bid for.
This is exactly the problem we had with Wenger and exactly why we had to get rid of so much deadwood.
Time will tell..
If we do fail to sign Rice we should look at one of Valverde, Camavinga or Tchouameni at Real Madrid – with the arrival of Bellingham one of them might possibly be on his way..
Personally as an Arsenal fan won’t mean much as the deal isn’t done and no guarantee it will be. Yes he’s an excellent player and be great to have him but Arsenal have always set a limit on how much they’ll spend on a player so if city come in with a higher amount that’s it. Also Rice could turn to West Ham and say I only want to move to Arsenal and nobody else then won’t make a difference. If he decides to go to city then he’s not really bothered about playing for us.
If we don’t get Declan Rice, don’t fret. Both Nicolo Barella and Sergej Milinković-Savić together would cost the same as Declan Rice and would give us two of the best European midfielders. In fact they could win us the PL and makes us as strong as the ‘Invincibles’.
This saga has become very tiresome. I hope City sign him today so we can talk about other things. If we lose him not a big loss. He is not the difference between winning the title or not.
Its very irrritating that regular bottom half teams are able to demand high fees confidently while us who are always on the top cant sell a player to save our lives!
How much did we sell Henry, Fabregas, RVP, Sanchez as few examples. If it were us buying them we would have been quoted 150M.
How much will we get for Partey, Ben and Jesus if we list them today? Probably 25% of what we paid for them.
This is all a tactical ploy by West Ham to squeeze everything they can. Of course they wouldn’t accept any opening bid since they know their player is on demand. The City angle is a big bluff, they’re up against it with financial fair play and not about to make more waves. I suspect this one will go on for at least another few weeks.
West Ham May end up bottling it if they play hard ball for too long. We can shift to other targets. No need to panic at this point. $100M is a bit investment for just 1 player. Our strategy the past 2 years has worked so far (buying young $30-40M players). No reason to panic now. I know we’re shifting a bit with the Havertz buy (we needed more bang in the front line anyway).
City is a dream for any player meaning most players would go for Citygivem the choice between Arsenal or City. The main reason why Declan is leaving the Hammers is to win trophies. Arsenal are a potential for trophies but City present an even better prospect. Hope he signs for Arsenal in the end.
The premier league could be on the verge of losing its prestige in the world of football and become a one team league as PSG in France.
When that happens it will be down to sheer greed,
Two types of greeds am seing developing here.
On one hand, is the type like West Ham who are willing to sell their sold to the highest bidder.
On the other hand a state own company with unlimited amount of funds at their disposal, who dosen’t care one bit about the quality of thriving competition, want to win at all cost effectively neutralizing the very things that makes the english premier league what it is today.
There was a time when the league would never allow this kid of thing to happen, I remembered when city had showed an intrest in Van Dyke, it was rumored at the time they cannot allow that, Van Dyke to join the Citizen, in step Liverpool and the rest his history.
Things are changing fast and it’s not for the good of the sport.
Should have been, sell their soul
Not a lot, no player is bigger than our club.
with chelsea and city throwing money around inflating transfer prices we are becoming la liga II madrid barcelona, both city and chelsea have arab backers
Moises Caicedo is 100X more complete than Rice. Due to the fact Arsenal negotiators are horrible you are going to end up with nothing…
Oh Happy Day. Totally overrated
Guardiola, Tuchel, Arteta, Ten Hag wants him, yet he is overrated. Interesting.