If Douglas Luiz is too expensive for Arsenal here are a few possible alternatives

WhoScored is presently exposing statistically computed player traits, and one player who the Gooners will be interested in getting an analysis on is Douglas Luiz. According to multiple sources, the Aston Villa midfielder is Arsenal’s top winter target.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian has no significant weaknesses, and his strongest qualities include passing, hitting long shots, playing through balls, playing key passes, hitting direct free kicks, and taking set pieces. That, combined with his five goals and one assist in 12 games, makes him a player who may come to the Emirates and make a difference in midfield.

You may be, like me, convinced by now that Luiz (who could have been a Gunner in 2022 if the Gunners’ reported three bids for his contract had been accepted) is the best signing to come and help Arsenal compete for the league title. However, just as I was becoming sure that Luiz and Arsenal were a perfect match, I saw a Teamtalk report that made me nervous.

The publication suggests Arsenal may abandon a bid for Luiz because of the rising costs involved in his signing. They claim that the Gunners will attempt to sign players at modest prices.

Of which, Luiz’s alternatives include Belgian international Arthur Vermeeren, Brazilian midfielder Pablo Maia, Manchester City’s Kalvin Philip, and Brazilian midfielder Andre, according to the report.

