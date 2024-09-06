If Gunners preseason is any indicator, the 2024-25 season could be a great one for Arsenal Women

Caitlin Foord ran the show as Arsenal Women defeated Rangers 6-0, maintaining their hopes of qualifying for Champions League football this season. While some of us questioned whether Caitlin Foord could still have an impact on this Arsenal team, she reminded us of her value.

There’s no denying the Matildas star’s exceptional quality. The only aspect of her performances that has frustrated most people is her lack of final product, as it sometimes feels like she overdoes things instead of keeping them simple.

There was concern that the arrival of Mariona Caldentey, a Spaniard known for how efficient she is, could potentially jeopardise Foord’s position in the team. Well, contrary to belief, Caldentey and Foord versus Rangers proved they can play together. In fact, the Spanish World Champion played a fantastic cross into Foord that led to the first of Foord’s four goals in that match, to break the deadlock.

Having Caldentey on the left wing and Foord on the right wing has taken some of the pretty significant buildup burden from Foord, and Wednesday night she was able to be the finisher we know she can be.

After the game, reacting to scoring 4 goals, she told Sky Sports, “I’m happy to get out there and do my job.”

If Arsenal Women are to win the league and go far in champions league football, it is players like Foord stepping up that will make that easier. If the Matildas star’s brilliant performance versus Rangers was a hint of anything, it is that this 2024-25 season could be a great one for our Arsenal Women, who seem to be gelling beautifully in this pre-season period.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Danni P

