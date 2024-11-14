“If I could sign one player” Arsenal urged to make quality January signing

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has expressed his belief that Arsenal should target Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen during the January transfer window. Osimhen, known for his impressive goal-scoring ability, is currently on loan at Galatasaray, where he has been instrumental in their push for the Turkish league title. While Napoli had initially shown interest in selling him last summer, Arsenal reportedly focused on pursuing Benjamin Sesko, who ultimately declined their offer. This led to Osimhen’s loan move to Galatasaray, where his performances have continued to capture attention across Europe.

In an interview with Goal.com, Gallas highlighted why he believes Osimhen could be a crucial addition to Arsenal’s attacking lineup. Gallas emphasised that although world-class strikers are typically challenging to acquire in January, Osimhen’s skill set is what Arsenal needs, particularly given his physicality and dynamic presence in front of goal. According to Gallas, “If I could sign one player for Arsenal in January, it would be a world-class striker… I wanted to speak about Osimhen because I know he’s at Galatasaray, and I still don’t understand why he’s there. That’s the type of profile Arsenal need. They need a player with that pedigree.”

Gallas went on to compare Osimhen’s impact on defenders to that of Didier Drogba, the legendary Chelsea forward, noting that even if Osimhen doesn’t score prolifically, his physical style of play and relentless pressure on defenders would create scoring opportunities for others around him. Gallas added, “Maybe he won’t score 20 goals in the season, but he will scare defenders, he will give them a hard time, and that will give the opportunity for players around him to score goals.”

Osimhen’s strengths lie in his pace, aerial ability, and pressing, traits that align well with the high-intensity style Arsenal has developed under Mikel Arteta. Adding him could give Arsenal a powerful option up front, providing both depth and a new dimension to their attacking strategy. Whether or not Arsenal can secure a striker of Osimhen’s calibre in the winter transfer window remains to be seen, but Gallas’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among fans and analysts that the Gunners could benefit from an additional attacking threat.

