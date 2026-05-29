“If I had to bet” Arsene Wenger predicts the Champions League final

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are evenly matched ahead of their Champions League final meeting this weekend, with many expecting a closely contested encounter between two of Europe’s strongest sides.

Arsenal have impressed throughout the season and head into the final as Premier League champions, giving supporters confidence that the club can finally secure the one major trophy missing from their history.

Paris Saint-Germain, however, possess one of the most dangerous attacking units in world football and enter the match as the defending champions of the competition.

Wenger backing Arsenal in final

The French side will be determined to retain their European crown and reinforce their status as one of the dominant clubs in Europe over the last two seasons.

Despite the challenge facing Arsenal, Wenger believes the Gunners are capable of rising to the occasion and delivering a historic victory in the final.

The former Arsenal manager acknowledged the quality of both teams but suggested the contest is too close to call with any certainty.

Legendary manager shares prediction

According to the Metro, Wenger said:

“I want this trophy to go to the Emirates because it’s missing there.”

“We touched it before – we were thirteen minutes away from winning it – so you want it to happen this time.”

“I’ve always said that you work in a club to make sure it’s in a good position to continue to progress.”

“Overall, I believe this is a stage where we can grab it. I still believe it’s fifty-fifty in the final, and if I had to bet, I would bet on Arsenal more than on Paris Saint-Germain.”

Wenger’s comments reflect the optimism surrounding Arsenal ahead of the final, with the club aiming to complete a remarkable season by adding the Champions League trophy to their Premier League triumph.

The final is expected to be one of the biggest matches in Arsenal’s modern history, with supporters hoping the team can finally achieve European glory after years of near misses in the competition.

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