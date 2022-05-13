“If I had to put money on it” Neville chooses which team will make top four

Gary Neville believes Tottenham are now favourites to finish this season inside the top four ahead of Arsenal.

The Gunners had been the leading club among both of them for some time now and they had a four-point cushion before they met last night.

Mikel Arteta’s men needed just a draw to remain in fourth with a healthy lead, but they lost the North London Derby 3-0.

It was a huge disappointment not to have won that match, and former Manchester United man, Neville believes they have lost the chance to finish this season ahead of Tottenham now.

He tells Sky Sports: ‘You’d want Tottenham’s games – Burnley at home and Norwich away. Newcastle away [for Arsenal] on Monday Night Football, that’s going to be really tough, especially if Spurs have won on the Sunday… Everton at home on the last day, if Everton need points, then they’ve got two really tough games.

‘I think Tottenham will beat Burnley and Arsenal will have to win their last two matches – but I’m not sure they will. Tonight was a really big blow – I might be wrong and I’m neutral between these two clubs – but I do feel now if I had to put money on it, it would be on Tottenham.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing to Tottenham was a major setback, but we still have the advantage and now is not the time to become negative.

Our remaining games of the season are key fixtures for us and we need to ensure we get maximum points from them.

It would not be easy, but we have demonstrated our abilities in several matches this season.

Learn about your club’s history CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta on Tottenham, the referee and bad news on Gabriel