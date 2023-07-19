‘If I was a player for sure…’ Mikel Arteta would love a Premier League All-Star game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his excitement for the concept of an MLS-style Premier League All-Star game, envisioning the thrilling prospect of top players from various clubs coming together to form a star-studded team. However, he acknowledges that such an event may not be feasible in the middle of the Premier League season from a managerial perspective.

The idea of a Premier League All-Star game was proposed by Todd Boehly, the new owner of Chelsea, who was inspired by its successful implementation in American soccer. The concept involves assembling the league’s best players to compete against a formidable opponent, delighting fans with the spectacle of witnessing their idols play together in one team.

While the idea may generate excitement among fans, the competitive nature of the Premier League poses challenges for its implementation. Most clubs are unlikely to embrace the concept, given the intense and demanding nature of the league. As a result, it is uncertain whether the idea will gain traction and be adopted in England.

For Mikel Arteta, the hypothetical prospect of participating in such an All-Star game as a player sounds enticing, but as a manager, he acknowledges the complexities it may bring in the midst of a competitive season.

Speaking about the idea, Arteta said as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘If I was a player for sure I [would’ve] wanted to experience that.

‘For me as an Arsenal coach to play against the MLS All-Stars is great,’ Arteta said. ‘I love the idea, I love the experience and I think it’s great.

‘If you asked me the other way around when it was in the middle of the season, probably I [wouldn’t be] that happy to let a lot of players go.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

An All-Star game would be exciting to watch and it is something that can replace the traditional Community Shield, so it might not happen during the season.

But we doubt all the Premier League clubs will accept the idea.

