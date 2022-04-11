“If I was Arsenal” Pundit urges Gunners not to sign Premier League player

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to forget about signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and spend money on a proven striker in the summer.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Everton man for most of this season and he is being tipped to move to the Emirates at the end of the campaign.

They could lose more attackers in the summer, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette playing with uncertain futures.

If both strikers leave, Arsenal might sign up to two goal-scorers. Even at that, former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor doesn’t think one of them should be Calvert-Lewin.

He claims the Gunners don’t have many players who can score, so they need to splash the cash on a proven goal machine and the Everton man is not one.

He tells Football Insider: “They need a striker and they need to go out and spend whatever it takes because you’ve got to keep improving every year to try and get into that top-four.

“I wouldn’t touch Calvert-Lewin if I was Arsenal. They can’t afford to make another big mistake.

“They need to go out and get a proven goalscorer. Yes, Calvert-Lewin has done it but he’s looked in poor form. You can’t be paying big bucks for someone who has had a poor season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert-Lewin has been a decent striker at Everton in the last few seasons, but he isn’t good enough for Arsenal and the level we want to reach.

We need an attacker with a consistent goal-scoring experience in European football so that we can impress when we return to continental football next season.