“If I was in his position” Wenger encourages Ramsdale to remain at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has advised Aaron Ramsdale to stay with the club, as he believes Ramsdale can win back his first-team spot.

Ramsdale lost his place a few weeks ago to David Raya, and the Spaniard has remained the first choice at the Emirates for the time being.

Mikel Arteta has expressed his confidence in Raya, even in the face of multiple errors and has been defending him for weeks. This suggests that Arteta is willing to give Raya time to improve and perform well for Arsenal.

Ramsdale has been rumoured to be considering leaving the Emirates, possibly requesting a transfer to secure his spot in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

However, Wenger, who has a fondness for the former Sheffield United goalkeeper, advises him to be patient and believes he will have another opportunity to reclaim his place in the team.

The Frenchman said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Personally, I like Ramsdale. If I was in his position, I would not give up.

‘I believe he has the chance to come back into the team.’

Ramsdale remains a quality goalkeeper and will be the first choice at any top club, but Raya is also a good goalkeeper and deserves his chance.

