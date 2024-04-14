If Ivan Toney is really that cheap, Arsenal must get him urgently

According to the Sky transfer guru Florian Plettenberg, English Premier League side Brentford have reduced the asking price of Ivan Toney significantly.

The Sky Sports journalist stated that his potential suitors can prise him away for £30-40 million.

The England international has been linked to several clubs in the recent past and a move this summer looks inevitable.

🔴 News Ivan #Toney | The 28 y/o striker could leave Brentford in summer. ➡️ West Ham have inquired but it’s not hot at this stage ➡️ Been told the price tag is around £30-40m all-in at the moment. Many clubs from the Premier League are interested. Chelsea and Arsenal are… pic.twitter.com/DwV3ecNPyP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 10, 2024

One of the clubs who have been keeping tabs on the 28-year-old is none other than Arsenal. The Gunners are on the hunt for a center forward despite boasting the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

If you look just at the squad numbers, it doesn’t make sense to add a third player in the center forward roster. But the fact that Mikel Arteta does not have a striker of Toney’s mould, these links make a lot of sense.

After being banned from football due to a betting scandal, the Brentford star has made an instant impact for his employers. The 28-year-old already has five goal contributions in the 13 appearances he has made for the team in the league since his comeback.

Ivan Toney to Arsenal for a cut price £40M. YES or NO❓ pic.twitter.com/Jg3DxOarsy — THE RED ARMY (@nischal_15) April 11, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Brentford did not receive a single offer for their coveted asset in the winter transfer window despite strong interest from Chelsea, West Ham and Man United.

However, that will certainly change once the PL draws its curtains next month.

Brentford have already completed the signing of Igor Thiago, a 22-yeer-old Brazilian, who is on loan at Club Brugge.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank directly admitted it was likely Toney’s final season with the club and forward would ‘probably be sold’.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” the Danish tactician said.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.”

He concluded by saying, “This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”

After tonight’s catalog of misses, would you like Toney at Arsenal?

Yash Bisht

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.