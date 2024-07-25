If Jesus, Martinelli, and Fabio Vieira come into top form, Arsenal won’t need many new signings

It’s the summer transfer window which allows a team to bolster its squad with new players. After nearly winning the league title, they missed out by two points on the final day of the season. Most Gooners expect that the club will use this window to inject talent into the team, hopefully sending them over the line next season.

The club is expected to confirm the deal for Riccardo Calafiori, who follows David Raya in the incomings this summer. In addition to these two, midfielder and forward deals are likely.

That said, going into a new season, the attention on new players is understandable, but the Gunners have three players in Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Fabio Vieira who, if in top form, have the potential to boost the team’s level just as much as new arrivals.

All three Gunners are coming off disappointing seasons, but they have the potential to make a difference. The upcoming season presents an opportunity for them to redeem themselves, as they are not associated with an exit.

Martinelli should have a better opportunity to shine with a revamped left wing that includes Calafiori at left back and, ideally, Mikel Merino at LCM.

Fabio Vieira had a bright start to the season, with great cameo appearances. If it hadn’t been for injuries, he would have easily earned a spot in Arteta’s lineup. Hopefully, he avoids injury and carves out a space for himself on Arteta’s team.

Regarding Gabriel Jesus, there is a general consensus that he has made improvements to his body structure, appearing to be at his leanest. Many believe he may be returning to his pre-World Cup form, which could lead to a top season for him.

Jesus, Martinelli, and Vieira may join the new season with fresh signing vibes, and along with Jurrien Timber will make a massive difference to our title chances.

Sam P

