If Jesus, Martinelli, and Fabio Vieira come into top form, Arsenal won’t need many new signings

It’s the summer transfer window which allows a team to bolster its squad with new players. After nearly winning the league title, they missed out by two points on the final day of the season. Most Gooners expect that the club will use this window to inject talent into the team, hopefully sending them over the line next season.
The club is expected to confirm the deal for Riccardo Calafiori, who follows David Raya in the incomings this summer. In addition to these two, midfielder and forward deals are likely.
That said, going into a new season, the attention on new players is understandable, but the Gunners have three players in Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Fabio Vieira who, if in top form, have the potential to boost the team’s level just as much as new arrivals.
All three Gunners are coming off disappointing seasons, but they have the potential to make a difference. The upcoming season presents an opportunity for them to redeem themselves, as they are not associated with an exit.
Martinelli should have a better opportunity to shine with a revamped left wing that includes Calafiori at left back and, ideally, Mikel Merino at LCM.
Fabio Vieira had a bright start to the season, with great cameo appearances. If it hadn’t been for injuries, he would have easily earned a spot in Arteta’s lineup. Hopefully, he avoids injury and carves out a space for himself on Arteta’s team.
Regarding Gabriel Jesus, there is a general consensus that he has made improvements to his body structure, appearing to be at his leanest. Many believe he may be returning to his pre-World Cup form, which could lead to a top season for him.
Jesus, Martinelli, and Vieira may join the new season with fresh signing vibes, and along with Jurrien Timber will make a massive difference to our title chances.
Sam P
I suppose so but it’s a risk. The important word is “IF”
I think it would be better to strengthen our team with 2-4 players (CM, forward, LB, backup GK). As long as we abide by the FFP rules
I agree we don’t need much. Upgrade a couple players and we’re good to go. This clamour for 100m striker signings needs to stop, we score for fun it isn’t a problem. Couple of smart transfers to go hopefully
I keep saying Viera is the player to watch for goal contributions this year, plus I suspect Timber will become the most versitle player at the club including playing at Defensive Midfield but also covering gaps if needed in defence. Skelly and Nwaneri will shine in camo chances when given this year.
Permanent Leftback needs to be covered, permanent DM needs to be covered, back up right wing and an aggressive physical Centre Forward for the majority of low blocking teams that usually play against us.
Although all these positions could be already covered, we still need to add better than what we’ve got, in the for of world class players rather than just squad players, to improve for Europe and to beat Manchester city with confidence rather than fear.
Can’t wait for the season to begin with Timber playing as the defender that he is so you can stop with this defensive midfield obsession, and then tell you I told you so Daveg.
Like others, I think it’s a risk. For example, how long will the clearly injury-prone Jesus really last in 2024-25?
Is Arsenal prepared to go into that crucial campaign (and anything less than winning the PL will be considered a failure, whether we like it or not) without a recognised 20+ goals a season striker? It’s wishful thinking in my opinion.
And if they don’t get injured
@Gai, This three players don’t have good injury records. They can’t be depended upon it’s a high risk. And Matinelli in particular takes a longer period to regain his form after inhury and so inconsistent compared to his opposit winger a one/two season star.
I think Jesus’ injury records are the worst
We’ll need everyone, not just a selected set of the group. The entire squad will be ready to make history.