If Jesus starts against Crystal Palace today . who should be left on the bench?

Crystal Palace couldn’t have faced Arsenal at a worse time: they have just fired their boss, Patrick Viera, and they are winless in 11 games. And that’s not all; they’ll be facing an Arsenal side eager to get back on track after being ousted from the Europa League.

The Eagles will meet an Arsenal team that understands that a win this weekend could put them eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. I can’t emphasise enough how overwhelming the Gunners will be for Palace. Aside from what I’ve already stated, according to the Telegraph, Gabriel Jesus is expected to return to the starting lineup this weekend and pick up where he left off before his injury during the World Cup.

In the first half of the season, Gabriel Jesus had slowly turned Arsenal’s attack into the most lethal in the Premier League. If Arteta’s attack was a puzzle, the Brazilian was the last piece that solved it with his £45 million arrival in the summer. If he didn’t score, the Arsenal No. 9 would be providing assists for his teammates or would be creating chances for his teammates to find the back of the net with his nice positioning and how his presence put defenders on their toes. “With Jesus back in the team and likely to start Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace,” writes the Telegraph. “Arsenal will feel that anything is possible.”

Crystal Palace have a lot to worry about, and if the Telegraph are right and Jesus starts against them, they may be in for their worst PL game.

But if Jesus starts, who should be the first atacker to be rested this weekend?

Darren N

