If Liverpool or Chelsea beat Arsenal to the Premier League title then Arteta has to go…

Arteta must win the Premier League By Vivek Julka

Arsenal fans are slowly realising Mikel Arteta is not the man to take us over the line for major trophies.

When I called this out after the end of last season, my article was littered with comments protecting Arteta. Give him more time, let him have this summer to recruit, that is what was said.

An injury prone Riccardo Calafiori and an average Mikel Merino were signed. A finished Raheem Sterling was loaned in. However, he should be starting over Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard who have produced very poor performances recently.

Now, after dropping many points this season, fans are turning on the manager. If Arne Slot or Enzo Maresca win the Premier League in their first season, Mikel Arteta should be sacked there and then.

The excuses may ensue here from some fans, saying Slot walked into a ready-made team or Maresca inherited a billion-pound squad, but enough is enough now.

To not take advantage of Man City’s falloff this season after contending with them for the past two seasons, and then also let two new managers go past you is criminal.

The only way to rectify that is winning the Champions League, but looking at Arteta’s European record and the club’s record in general, that is very unlikely.

Domestic trophies have been thrown away by Arteta every season since he won his first and only FA Cup trophy, which was five years ago.

After over £800 million spent and his 6th season in, this is simply unacceptable. Arteta has taken us close but if he cannot finish the job this season he must be sacked.

Remember this, it is Arsenal FC not Arteta FC.

Vivek Julka

