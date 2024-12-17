If Liverpool or Chelsea beat Arsenal to the Premier League title then Arteta has to go…

Arteta must win the Premier League By Vivek Julka
Arsenal fans are slowly realising Mikel Arteta is not the man to take us over the line for major trophies.
When I called this out after the end of last season, my article was littered with comments protecting Arteta. Give him more time, let him have this summer to recruit, that is what was said.
An injury prone Riccardo Calafiori and an average Mikel Merino were signed. A finished Raheem Sterling was loaned in. However, he should be starting over Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard who have produced very poor performances recently.
Now, after dropping many points this season, fans are turning on the manager. If Arne Slot or Enzo Maresca win the Premier League in their first season, Mikel Arteta should be sacked there and then.
The excuses may ensue here from some fans, saying Slot walked into a ready-made team or Maresca inherited a billion-pound squad, but enough is enough now.
To not take advantage of Man City’s falloff this season after contending with them for the past two seasons, and then also let two new managers go past you is criminal.
The only way to rectify that is winning the Champions League, but looking at Arteta’s European record and the club’s record in general, that is very unlikely.
Domestic trophies have been thrown away by Arteta every season since he won his first and only FA Cup trophy, which was five years ago.
After over £800 million spent and his 6th season in, this is simply unacceptable. Arteta has taken us close but if he cannot finish the job this season he must be sacked.
Remember this, it is Arsenal FC not Arteta FC.
Vivek Julka
I think it’s fair to say Liverpool started with a squad of very good players, including a core group of proven winners – I think their manager has freshened things up for them and deserves massive credit for getting the most from them so far, but he really did have everything there for him. It will be incredibly disappointing if they win it after we went relatively close recently, but they are a serious squad of players who know how to win. That doesn’t mean slot isn’t out won’t be a great manager – just saying, Liverpool is not just a squad of good players, it’s a squad with proven winners (something we don’t have).
Maresca may have inherited a billion pound squad, but arteta hasn’t spent a whole lot less than that, and he’s been able to influence how that money has been spent – if Liverpool do somehow collapse and it’s Chelsea, not us, who take advantage, I’m sure that would be far more difficult for fans to forgive.
In my view, it does feel like arteta is close to the end tbh. He really needs to turn it around this season and at least run it very close, otherwise I do think fans will turn.
Agree with your comment Davi. I’m simply glad that Vivek doesn’t own the club. Sadly, after experiencing the Wenger Out days, I have to admit you may also be right about the fans turning on MA and forcing the owner’s hand. I have my own doubts about whether we will ever win the EPL or UCL titles under MA but as we saw the last two seasons especially, that can have to do with many factors which are beyond any manager’s ability to fully control. In any case, what he has accomplished should be appreciated.
What will you do if either Liverpool or Chelsea win the league and yet Arteta still keep is job?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! What utter nonsense. Although Russel Martin is available so…
Wow, I’m astonished at this. We have seen an incredible level of progression of the team in terms of strategy and quality with Arteta at the helm. Standards have improved, results have improved, we’re playing great football and we’re near the top every year. Don’t you remember what it was like before Arteta? Who would you have to replace him?
If you you don’t remember you haven’t been a gooner for long. It was exactly the same we in the top four almost every season and winning the odd Fa cup. Now we don’t even compete for the latter.
That is the biggest insult indeed! This is ONE Arsenal fan opinion up for discussion.
Klopp left Liverpool in a good position. One poor season by their standards but an improvement last year
Chelsea are a different kettle of fish and whilst they bought up anyone who was available, paying top dollar in the process, they were in a mess. Enormous credit goes to Maresca for sorting through the wheat from the chaff and to Chelsea for getting Palmer who has been fantastic.
Both are doing very well. What is premature is to write off Arsenal in mid December. By all means have a crack at his poor tactical nous and dire signings in February or March when more can be gleaned about the season at cup and league level, but to be lining Arteta up in front of the firing squad in mid December is ludicrous.
Luckily for Klopp, he had already won the league and UCL once or I guess the pool fans would have been demanding his head by December. Maresca does deserve credit regardless for doing what would be expected of a PL manager with those players available (including Palmer). I believe Boehly keeping his butt out of the dressing room rather than undermining his manager’s authority has been a big improvement.
As always Sue you are voice of reason. Three league defeats in 2024 and suddenly Arteta has a target on his back. Now I know why other fans call us fickle….
Agree with the article top 4 is not a trophy and we cannot accept this. If it was not a trophy for Wenger it can’t be an acceptable trophy for Arteta.
Win a major trophy or move on
Yea, win a major trophy or move on…
5 years is a lot of time to give a coach and with the financial given. There isn’t really any further excuse.
The reason for Wenger describing top4 as a trophy was because it gave the club much more money and with that money coming in on a regular basis, the likelihood of challenging year after year. He delivered on that until his final 2 years which was a sad way to leave the stage.
Come May, if it goes pear shaped, and we finish a close 2nd or 3rd, then its ok to give Arteta the boot is it? I know its been said before, but there is an enormous sense of entitlement in some quarters.
If Liverpool or Chelsea win the league in the first season of a new manager then every bogus process some say we are going through will be proved BS. Arteta MUST win the league or at least CL this season. Otherwise there is a massive argument he never ever will. He has been building this team for 5 years and both those other managers wouldn’t have. They will have come in and improved what was already there. We laughed at the Chelsea process, but is it going to trump our stuttering process? Prove you are up to it, we can’t keep making excuses for the inexcusable.
I had and have my reasons for thinking right from the off, Arteta can not win the premier league. Managers who win the league have generally won a league before, maybe another country but they have proved themselves. With the exceptions of Ranieri and back to Kenny Dalglish. It is very rare.