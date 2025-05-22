If Martinelli and Trossard stay, Gooners may have to wait longer for a new winger

As Arsenal dive into the summer transfer window, Gooners are hoping they emerge with a more potent attacking setup.

Many fans feel that, when fully fit, Arsenal’s midfield and defence are already of title-winning quality. However, doubts continue to surround the effectiveness of the forward line, and whether it is strong enough to truly challenge at the highest level.

Concerns over the current attacking options

In attack, Bukayo Saka is the only player whose consistency, quality and suitability are unquestioned.

Kai Havertz has led the line with flashes of promise but is not seen as the clinical finisher required to lead Arsenal’s charge. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have both had inconsistent seasons, leading to ongoing debate about the long-term plans for the left-wing position.

With Arsenal expected to sign a proper number nine this summer, attention could quickly turn to whether another winger should also be added, especially someone capable of having the same impact on the left as Saka does on the right.

Arsenal’s winger search may hinge on outgoings

According to The Athletic, whether Arsenal move for a high-profile winger like Nico Williams or Jamie Bynoe-Gittens may depend entirely on what happens with Martinelli and Trossard.

Trossard, whose contract runs until 2027, is reportedly in talks over a new deal, not to extend his stay, but to reflect his growing importance with a pay rise. Arsenal value his impact and want to acknowledge that with improved terms, although the Belgian still has admirers in Europe and Saudi Arabia. Should a tempting offer arrive, both club and player are expected to consider it.

Martinelli, whose contract also expires in 2027, appears more secure. The report suggests Arsenal remain committed to keeping their core group together and still consider the Brazilian an important player. He is not actively being shopped around, but the club may consider a sale if a bid in the region of £50 million is submitted.

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson is likely to be sold, and Raheem Sterling is expected to return to Chelsea following a short loan.

The idea that Arsenal’s winger plans are dependent on sales is a curious one. Ideally, Trossard and Martinelli would have done enough to hold down the left-wing role between them, reducing the need for another signing. But both have had underwhelming spells, which is why interest in a new wide player has persisted.

Still, if neither player departs, it appears increasingly likely that Arsenal will pass on signing a winger once again.

Will one attacking addition be enough?

Gooners were hoping for a small attacking overhaul this summer. But if the club’s only major addition is a new striker, there is a risk that the same inconsistencies on the flanks will carry over into the new season.

And if reports are accurate that a winger signing depends on one of Trossard or Martinelli leaving, then Arsenal are unlikely to make any moves, because neither is expected to go.

How do we get around this one Gooners?

